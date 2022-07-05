ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

DUI suspect arrested after car hits power pole on Rolling Acres Road

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drunk driving suspect was arrested after a crash on Rolling Acres Road. Keysla Sarita Gonzalez Silva, 32, of Leesburg, was driving a red 2015 Nissan Sentra at about 11:30...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Groveland man, 23, dies after crash with pole, troopers say

GROVELAND, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash in Lake County killed a 23-year-old Groveland man Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports show the man was driving south on County Road 33 south of Odom Lane before veering west off of the road and crashing into a utility pole.
GROVELAND, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after stealing items from construction site

A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he stole over $200 worth of items from a home that was under construction. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to Hickory Course Pass in southeast Ocala in reference to a burglary that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager injured after allowing 9-year-old granddaughter to drive golf cart

A Villager was injured when she allowed her 9-year-old granddaughter to drive a golf cart. The granddaughter was at the wheel of the golf cart shortly before noon Wednesday on Ambrosia Place at Havana Trail near the Odell Recreation Center, according to a preliminary report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report indicated it was a rollover accident.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lady Lake, FL
Crime & Safety
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lady Lake, FL
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

Speeding teen driver arrested after handing cop fake driver’s license

A speeding teen driver was arrested after handing a police officer a fake driver’s license during a traffic stop. Damon Scott Exum, 19, of Ocala, was driving a red truck at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 75 miles per hour in 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Attempted traffic stop ends with highspeed chase and arrest

A Dunnellon man was arrested and now faces fleeing and drug charges after law enforcement officers said he tried to avoid a routine traffic stop. According to the arrest documents, the arresting Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that at 5:10 a.m. he saw the driver of a Jeep Cherokee leave the parking lot of a Circle K gas station outside Hernando off State Road 200, but not wearing his seatbelt.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman arrested after seizing and smashing roommate’s iPhone during argument

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly seizing and smashing her roommate’s iPhone during an argument. The roommate was attempting to get a set of keys from 45-year-old Samieka Lynette Lee at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Galaxy Home Solutions on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During an argument, Lee reached into the other woman’s vehicle and removed her iPhone SE. Lee slammed the iPhone to the ground and smashed it.
WILDWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Power Pole#Nissan Sentra#Ultimate Granite Marble
villages-news.com

Man with stolen bicycle arrested at Publix in The Villages

A man with a stolen bicycle was a arrested at a Publix supermarket in The Villages. Raymond Lee Edwards, 38, of Summerfield, was wanted by Marion County sheriff’s deputies in connection with the theft of the bicycle. He was spotted by a Lady Lake police officer shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday sitting on a bench outside Publix at La Plaza Grande. The stolen white Mongoose mountain bike was parked next to him. Initially, Edwards denied that the bicycle was stolen, but he later admitted he had taken it from an individual at Walmart in Summerfield. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene and confirmed it was the bicycle they had been seeking, the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
orlandoweekly.com

Volusia County Sheriff's Office bodycam footage shows first responders, witnesses pulling woman from submerged SUV

Volusia County first responders and witnesses helped save a 57-year-old woman whose SUV overturned into a canal. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies, the SUV swerved off the road and overturned in a canal off Maytown Road located in Oak Hill around noon. shows deputies, firefighters and civilians trying...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected Myrtle Beach drug dealers nabbed in parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages

A pair of suspected Myrtle Beach, S.C. drug dealers were nabbed in the parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages. Michael Paul Bays, 33, was at the wheel of a white 2018 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plates at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he made an “abrupt right turn” into the parking lot of Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area. The vehicle was in the drive-through lane for an “extended period,” which gave a police officer a chance to check on the status of the driver’s license of the Camry’s registered owner, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The check revealed that Bays’ license has been suspended in both South Carolina and in Florida. During a traffic stop, Bays admitted to the suspensions.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy