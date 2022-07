MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was shot by Mesa police and later booked into jail after officers said she used her SUV to ram an officer’s SUV late Thursday night at the city’s police headquarters. Just before 9 p.m., the woman, later identified as 39-year-old Taneysha Shari Carter, was following an officer in a marked SUV in the area of Country Club and University drives. The officer was dispatched to a call, but since Carter was following him, he decided to go back to police headquarters near University Drive and Center Street, according to court paperwork.

