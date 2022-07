Has the newness worn off FX’s comedy “What We Do in the Shadows”? The first four episodes of the fourth season of the critical darling sometimes feel like this show may be approaching a writing plateau. Some of the peaks of the comedy from the end of season one and through most of season two feel in the rearview mirror. However, it’s a tough line to walk critically—just because this adaptation of the film by Jemaine Clement & Taika Waititi isn’t at its absolute best doesn’t mean it’s not still incredibly sharp and often laugh-out-loud funny, which is more than can be said about most TV comedies. While there’s reason for concern to begin brewing in the critical cauldron about how long the writers can maintain this concept before they run out of ideas, they haven’t quite done so yet, and the incredible ensemble helps reduce any sense that the show will jump the shark this season. Even though there may be reason to worry for the first time in this show’s run, these vamps definitely aren’t dead yet.

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO