Lenisa Jones, the Benton Branch manager, joined us on WCBL’s Coffee Call program.

Alice Sue Summers, 90, of Paducah, passed away Monday, July 5, 2022 at her home. Alice was born in Ballard County, Kentucky on December 18, 1931 to the late A.M. Wray and Bessie Duncan Wray. On June 30, 1953, she married the love of her life, Forest Eugene Summers. The newlyweds moved to Louisville, Kentucky that same year where they resided until 1986. Alice worked alongside her husband as a broker assistant for Summer’s Realty, a Pharmacy Technician, but mostly a Homemaker which she done very well. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Paducah. She taught Sunday school and sang in the choir throughout her life serving the Lord God Almighty. She loved the Lord and was gifted by the Lord as a prayer warrior, praying for others. Alice was a member of the Eastern Star and Bright Star Chapter 16 in Louisville. She enjoyed Church activities, traveling, going to the lake, gardening and family get togethers. More than anything she adored and looked forward to spending time with her one & only granddaughter, Amanda Sue Boren, who she loved with all her heart.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO