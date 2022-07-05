ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, KY

Lenisa Jones, the Benton Branch manager, joined us on WCBL’s Coffee Call program.

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 3 days ago

July will be a busy month for the Marshall County Library system.

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Marshall County Daily

Three Crosses Church offering free laundry service

Three Crosses Church offers a free, recurring laundry service the first Thursday of every month at Spin Cycle Coin Laundry located at 86 Brewers Hwy., Hardin, Ky. Today, July 7, is the next chance to utilize this free service from 5-7 pm.
HARDIN, KY
Mr. Danny Duncan, 68

Mr. Danny Duncan, 68

Mr. Danny Duncan, age 68 of Benton, KY died on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home. He was a retired truck driver for Bestway and was a veteran of the National Guard. Born Tuesday, January 5, 1954 in Benton, KY, he was the son of the late Robert Duncan and the late Virginia (Edwards) Duncan.
BENTON, KY
Marshall County Daily

Cool Critters Day Planned at Woodlands Nature Station

Cool Critters Day at Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between the Lakes will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invites you to join us for Cool Critters Day on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Woodlands Nature Station.
CADIZ, KY
Pat Hicks, 82

Pat Hicks, 82

Pat Hicks was called home to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Pat was a wonderful Husband, Father, Granddad, and Friend. Besides caring for his family, Pat served in many ways at Melbourne Heights Baptist Church, where he was bestowed the status of Deacon Emeritus. Pat was a...
MAYFIELD, KY
Alice Sue Summers, 90

Alice Sue Summers, 90

Alice Sue Summers, 90, of Paducah, passed away Monday, July 5, 2022 at her home. Alice was born in Ballard County, Kentucky on December 18, 1931 to the late A.M. Wray and Bessie Duncan Wray. On June 30, 1953, she married the love of her life, Forest Eugene Summers. The newlyweds moved to Louisville, Kentucky that same year where they resided until 1986. Alice worked alongside her husband as a broker assistant for Summer’s Realty, a Pharmacy Technician, but mostly a Homemaker which she done very well. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Paducah. She taught Sunday school and sang in the choir throughout her life serving the Lord God Almighty. She loved the Lord and was gifted by the Lord as a prayer warrior, praying for others. Alice was a member of the Eastern Star and Bright Star Chapter 16 in Louisville. She enjoyed Church activities, traveling, going to the lake, gardening and family get togethers. More than anything she adored and looked forward to spending time with her one & only granddaughter, Amanda Sue Boren, who she loved with all her heart.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Dr. James Dale, “J.D.” Outland,89

Dr. James Dale, “J.D.” Outland passed away Monday, July 4th, 2022. He was born September 21st, 1932 to Lowell & Pauline Motheral Outland in the Pottertown Community of Calloway County. A 1951 graduate of Murray High School, he furthered his education by attending Murray State University for 3...
MURRAY, KY
Bonnie Lou (Crowley) Kortz, 78

Bonnie Lou (Crowley) Kortz, 78

Bonnie Lou (Crowley) Kortz, 78, of Paducah passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at her residence. She was a homemaker and member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and going to ballgames to watch her grandchildren. Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Charles...
PADUCAH, KY
Betty Gardner, 95

Betty Gardner, 95

Betty Gardner, 95, of Paducah, Kentucky passed away at 2:31 Monday, July 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Paducah, Kentucky on December 3, 1926 to the late Dewey L. Jones and Euva Deliah Rodgers Jones. Betty was retired office manager for Hunter Martin & Associates. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Win One Sunday School Class for many years and was a former Sunday School teacher and served as the church decorator for many years. Betty was a graduate of Mayfield High School. Former member of the Lone Oak Woman’s Club, enjoyed playing Canasta and was an avid reader.
PADUCAH, KY
Tammy Lynn Perkins, 54

Tammy Lynn Perkins, 54

Tammy Lynn Perkins, 54, of Paducah, died on June 30th, 2022 at her home. Tammy was a Resident Assistant at The Lakes of Paducah. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and going to the beach with her family. Tammy is survived by her husband, Rodney; one daughter, Brittany (Nathaniel) Curtsinger of Brunswick, Ohio; one stepson, Jacob Perkins; one sister, Michelle (Chad) Lawson of Westville, Ind.; Parents, Richard and Judy Darling; one nephew, Charles Self; and one granddaughter, Adelyn Curtsinger. She was preceded in death by one son, William Mitchell Smith III; and one nephew, Aaron Self. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Rest Church of Paducah at 1200 Jefferson St. On Thursday, July 7th, 2022 starting at 4pm and ending at 6pm. All Friends and family are invited to attend. Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Suspicious Person Leads to Drug Arrest

Two-vehicle collision results in drug arrest for an Illinois resident. Cool Critters Day Planned at Woodlands Nature Station. Murray-Calloway County Hospital sees spike in Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever cases. Manager of Kentucky’s Refuges Honored as National Wildlife Refuge Manager of the Year. Marshall County is in the red (high...
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Two-vehicle collision results in drug arrest for an Illinois resident

[If you, or someone you know is struggling with drug use, help is available through our Badges of Hope program. We want to help you before an arrest is necessary. 270-444-4719 http://www.mccrackencountysheriff.com/badgesofhope.php]. On July 7th 2022 at 3:36 P.M. deputies were dispatched to Interstate 24 West near the 1 mile-marker...
ILLINOIS STATE
Marshall County Daily

Mary “Carlene” Dannenmueller, 88

Mary “Carlene” Dannenmueller, age 88, of Paducah, Kentucky passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 surrounded by her family. Carlene Bevill was born on November 9, 1933 in Cairo, Illinois to the late Carl and Mary Bevill. Carlene graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Cairo in 1951. Carlene then went on to pursue her calling as a nurse, and graduated from DePaul Hospital School of Nursing in Saint Louis, Missouri in 1954. Carlene served 27 years as a circulating nurse in surgery at Western Baptist Hospital, where if you were a co-worker of hers, you were probably given a nickname of “Lucy” or “Lucifer,” due to her inability to remember names.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Ms. Monica Dee Malugin Elliott, 55

Ms. Monica Dee Malugin Elliott, age 55, of Mayfield passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at her mother’s home. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and a retired employee of the Graves County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. Ms. Elliott is survived by her mother,...
MAYFIELD, KY
Marshall County Daily

Murray-Calloway County Hospital sees spike in Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever cases

– Murray-Calloway County Hospital has seen a spike in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases during the last couple of months with a total of 27 cases. “It is considered a reportable illness in KY, which is why we keep up with it so closely as well as the problems it can cause patients if not treated,” said Kathy Howard, LPN/Infection Prevention Nurse.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Ruby Oma Wilkins, 94

Ruby Oma Wilkins, 94

Ruby Oma Wilkins, 94, of Paducah, Kentucky died on July 4, 2022 at Providence Pointe in Paducah, Kentucky. She was born and lived in Lowes, Kentucky, graduating from Lowes High School in 1945. After moving to Paducah, she started her career and married James Edward Wilkins in August of 1947. Ruby and Ed moved to Lone Oak where they raised their family and became active members of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. She retired from Paducah City School System. Ruby’s priorities were her faith and her family and she was known for her beautiful quilts and delicious dill pickles.
PADUCAH, KY
Mrs. Marcia Darnell, 78

Mrs. Marcia Darnell, 78

Mrs. Marcia Darnell, 78, of Dover, TN passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. Mrs. Darnell was born on July 30, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Malcolm and Dorothy Nuss Brown. She earned her Masters in Education from University of Florida. Mrs. Darnell was a retired Spanish and History teacher from Union City School District and was a member of Scott’s Grove Baptist Church.
DOVER, TN
Marilyn Williams, 83

Marilyn Williams, 83

Marilyn Williams of Benton, Kentucky passed away Sunday, July 3rd at the age of 83. Marilyn was born July 11, 1938, to the late John and Luvenia Culver in Calloway County, Kentucky. Marilyn was a minister by trade, as well as, co-owning one of the first lawn maintenance businesses in...
BENTON, KY
Mrs. Virginia Youngblood, 94

Mrs. Virginia Youngblood, 94

Mrs. Virginia Youngblood, age 94, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky. Mrs. Youngblood was born on August 8, 1927, in Graves County, Kentucky to the late Elbert Kendall and Margaret Duke Kendall. She was a homemaker and a member of the University Church of Christ.
MURRAY, KY

