16-year-old girl shot in Rockford while in moving car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl in a moving car was hit by gunfire after shots rang out in Rockford on Sunday.

It happened around 12:55 a.m. in the 400 block of S. Henriette Avenue, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting victim. They were advised that a 16-year-old female passenger had been struck while inside a moving vehicle.

The vehicle crashed, and the girl was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

