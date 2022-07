The Clinton City Council will talk about taking out a loan in its meeting on Monday. The council meeting will be July 11 - the normal first Monday of month meeting date was the Independence Day holiday -- at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad St. Interested parties can attend the meeting in person or view it in real-time on the City's Facebook Page.

CLINTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO