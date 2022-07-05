ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Maryland Motorcyclist Killed After Two-Vehicle Crash: Coroner

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago

A Harford County man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in Baltimore “despite life-saving measures” performed by first responders, officials in Pennsylvania announced.

The York County Coroner's Office released new details regarding Bel Air resident Robert Chassereau, 57, who was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a second vehicle shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

Chassereau was transported to Wellspan York Hospital on June 29 after his motorcycle was struck by a turning car in the area of the 21000 block of York Road in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police investigators.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay said that Chassereau was transported from the scene of the crash to Wellspan York Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

Gay said that the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma due to the motorcycle crash, and the manner of death was deemed accidental.

She noted that the condition of the other driver involved in the crash was not immediately known.

Officials added that there would be no autopsy due to the accidental death, and a routine toxicology test was performed, the results of which were not released.

Raz Fiasco
3d ago

I wonder why he was transported to Wellspan York Hospital instead of a trauma center in Baltimore since the accident occurred in Baltimore...

