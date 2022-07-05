Two people found shot to death in Southlake home, police say

File photo. File photo

Police in Southlake do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community after they said they found two people dead in a home Tuesday, according to a news release.

Police arrived within minutes to a 911 call about a shooting in the 600 block of Regency Crossing and found a man and woman dead in the home about 10:20 a.m., according to the release. Both died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said that, at this time, they believe there is “no external threat to the community.”

Investigators are looking into what happened and the identities of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after their next of kin have been notified.