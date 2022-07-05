ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people found shot to death in Southlake home, police say

By James Hartley
 3 days ago
File photo. File photo

Police in Southlake do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community after they said they found two people dead in a home Tuesday, according to a news release.

Police arrived within minutes to a 911 call about a shooting in the 600 block of Regency Crossing and found a man and woman dead in the home about 10:20 a.m., according to the release. Both died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said that, at this time, they believe there is “no external threat to the community.”

Investigators are looking into what happened and the identities of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after their next of kin have been notified.

mikeypajamas
3d ago

I put a couple roofs on the next st over regency ct . probably money problems alot of people in southlake living above there means trying to claim that southlake status ! but no telling the wife could of been banging the pool guy for all I know ! 🤭😔😪

Sharon Williams
3d ago

Not in my neighborhood....YES...your neighborhood too. There's no love in the world anymore!! 😥

