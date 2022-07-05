ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

St. Charles County prosecutor arrested on suspicion of DWI

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities arrested St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar over the weekend on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office confirms to FOX2 that Lohmar was arrested. He was taken into custody on July 1 near the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Miller County Prosecutor’s Office has not formally filed charges against Lohmar, but police have applied for warrants. Lohmar has been the St. Charles prosecutor for ten years.

FOX2 reached out to Lohmar’s office for comment. A public information officer sent this statement: “Whatever may have transpired would have occurred outside the duties of this office. I do not speak to issues not directly involving the Prosecutor’s Office.”

Lohmar, on his behalf, also submitted this statement to FOX2: “It’s unfortunate that I have to make an announcement of my involvement in a situation in Miller County last week. I maintain that I am innocent of any wrongdoing, and I will respect the legal process as it unfolds.”

FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.

