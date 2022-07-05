ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Woman orders four size 18 jeans from River Island - and shares bizarre result

By Nia Price, Neil Shaw
buckinghamshirelive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA River Island shopper was stunned when four pairs of the same size jeans she ordered arrived in 'completely different' sizes - with one even appearing 'half' the size of another. Zoe Evans was doing a spot of online shopping and was on the hunt for some new denim when she...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 28

Ohio girl
1d ago

my husband doesnt even need to try on a pair of jeans..just picks waist size..fits every time..women's clothes..not so

Reply(2)
7
guest
1d ago

I ordered two pair of cashmere leggings in size xx2. It took eight months before I got them. With shipping charges they were $125.00. When I first opened the package the first thing I saw was “ made in China “ along with size of xx2. I took them out and held them up in front of me and thought maybe they will stretch. I couldn’t even get them past my knee’s. There was no paperwork that came with them where I could send them back. So here I am stuck with the leggings and can’t exchange them. I gave them to my Granddaughter who wears a size 4 jeans and they fit her. I wear a size 18 jeans.

Reply(5)
4
the way I see it...
1d ago

different skews different styles different size measurements different manufacturers. the industry should have a universal standard. men's clothing doesn't have this issue only women's because body issues makes $$

Reply
4
