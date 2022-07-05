ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN gas prices down almost 9 cents

By Darby McCarthy
 3 days ago
Gas prices across Tennessee have fallen for the third straight week. The state remains the eighth least expensive market in the nation.

Over the last week, prices are down nearly nine cents. The new state average cost is $4.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded, which is eight cents less expensive than one month ago, but $1.53 more than one year ago.

Across all Tennessee gas stations, 76% are priced below $4.50.

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $4.09 for regular unleaded, and the highest 10% are $4.77 for regular unleaded.

Tennessee's most expensive metro markets are Memphis ($4.51), Knoxville ($4.51) and Jackson ($4.50). Its least expensive metro markets are Cleveland ($4.18), Chattanooga ($4.29) and Clarksville ($4.33).

National gas prices are also down — by about eight cents — and the average is currently sitting at $4.80. Fewer people fueled up at the pump in the last few weeks, which may have driven costs down.

If summer driving picks up, costs may increase once again.

