ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, VA

Lancaster, Middlesex, Mathews Counties under tornado warning until 5p.m.

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe warning is in effect...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Watchful Eye

The Merry Point Ferry in Lancaster has reopened

Merry Point Ferry headed toward Merry Point Rd.Courtesy of Corey Seeman (CC 2.0) If you’ve been taking the long way around from Ottoman to areas, such as Kilmarnock, or if you canceled a drive through Lancaster County because you were planning to take the Merry Point Ferry but it was offline, the issue has been resolved.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mathews, VA
Government
Middlesex County, VA
Government
City
Lancaster, VA
City
Mathews, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Middlesex County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mathews Counties
WTKR News 3

Military Circle Mall vaccination site temporarily closed effective 'immediately' due to funding change

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health said the Military Circle Mall community vaccination clinic will temporarily close, effective "immediately," after the program providing funding for the clinic experienced an unexpected funding change. According to the VDH, the Pharmacy Precision Clinic program was responsible for funding the Norfolk vaccination...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WFXR

Nine dead after crashing on Virginia highways over Fourth of July weekend

(WFXR) — The 2022 Independence Day weekend proved to be a deadly one — especially for motorcyclists — in Virginia, with a total of nine lives lost in crashes across the Commonwealth’s highways. According to Virginia State Police, the holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 1 and concluded at midnight […]
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Amtrak Expanding Services In Hampton Roads

Amtrak recently announced that it is expanding its services in the Hampton Roads region and will soon add a third daily departure from Norfolk. The announcement was made on June 21, and the additional train service will take effect starting Monday, July 11. In addition to daily early morning and...
NORFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy