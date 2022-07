Keanu Reeves has amassed a reputation for being a sweetheart in real life and, after all these years, that rep still proceeds him. During the holiday weekend, the Matrix actor was traveling from London to New York City when a 14-year-old fan spotted him and decided he had to approach him after the flight to meet him. The encounter resulted in another viral moment for Reeves when the actor sweetly took time to answer his questions and sign an autograph for him. The kid at the center of it all has now shared the experience from his perspective.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO