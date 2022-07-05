ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway overhauling menu, offering 1M free subs on July 12

By Tommy Wiita
 3 days ago
Subway is planning a major overhaul of its menu beginning next week, and diners will be able to claim one of a million sandwiches for free on Tuesday.

On July 12, Subway stores will offer a free six-inch "Subway Series" sub to customers around the country from 10 a.m. to noon. Each customer will be limited to one sandwich, according to the company.

It comes as the sandwich giant adds 12 new signature sandwiches to its menu, which are as follows:

  • 1: The Philly
  • 2: The Outlaw
  • 3: The Monster
  • 4: Supreme Meats
  • 5: Bella Mozza
  • 6: The Boss
  • 7: The MexiCali
  • 8: The Great Garlic
  • 9: The Champ
  • 10: All-American Club
  • 11: Subway Club
  • 12: Turkey Cali Club

To check out a more detailed look at each sandwich, visit Subway's website.

"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," said Trevor Haynes, President of Subway North America.

In all, Minnesota has 429 locations across the state. The chain sandwich shop has more than 22,000 across the United States and nearly 37,000 stores in the world.

