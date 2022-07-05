ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

According to CBS Sports, Big 12 looking to add as many as 6 Pac-12 teams in realignment

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuWKc_0gVd3Jgy00

The time to sit back and be patient is past for the Big 12. A conference that has been on the losing end of conference realignments twice in the past decade can’t afford to sit on its hands while the pieces are moved around the board by the Big Ten and the SEC.

USC and UCLA heading to the Big Ten has set off an expansion arms race in college football and the Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC are looking for a way to maintain whatever foothold they have left.

The Big 12 is taking a big swing.

According to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, in addition to Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State, the Big 12 is looking at potentially adding two more schools in realignment talks.

The Big 12 is involved in deep discussions to add multiple Pac-12 programs as a way to shore up its membership in the wake of the USC and UCLA defection to the Big Ten, sources tell CBS Sports. At least four teams are being considered with the potential for the Big 12 to add more as realignment continues to shake out.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were mentioned specifically as the teams being targeted by the Big 12, sources tell CBS Sports. There is also consideration of adding Oregon and Washington to make the Big 12 an 18-team league, the largest in the FBS. – Dodd, CBS Sports

The four that have been discussed make sense. If the conference can land Oregon and Washington, two of the 25 most valuable schools in the country according to a Forbes report in 2019, that would be a huge win for the Big 12.

New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark doesn’t start officially until Aug. 1. If the conference is able to land the six proposed teams mentioned, the Big 12 will reassert its place in the college football power structure.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From Penn State To SEC Power

In April, four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes committed to Penn State. On July 7, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. After taking time to think about his options, Stoke decided that he wants to play college football at Florida. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
deseret.com

How the latest conference realignment could affect the Big 12 and BYU

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. With conference expansion rising to the top of summer college sports discussions, BYU’s administration has to believe it is nicely situated with the impending entrance into the Big 12. The Cougars could soon be joined by some Pac-12 schools, be it Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado or Utah. Or, the new additions could be Oregon and Washington.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Two teams battling for 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

A little more than 48 hours remain until one of the biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting cycle comes off the board. On Friday evening, five-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods will make his commitment announcement. His current list of top schools includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson...
ALABASTER, AL
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star RB Richard Young names top schools

Five-star running back recruit Richard Young has named his list of top schools.Young is the second-ranked running back recruit in the class of 2023. Young plays high school football for Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 recruit in Florida. Young also runs track and has excellent speed for someone his size.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Big 12#College Football#American Football#Sec#Usc#Acc#Fbs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators add this big-time legacy running back recruit to 2023 commits

The Gators got some more great news on Thursday afternoon after a bit of a doldrum for Billy Napier and Florida football’s recruiting staff. First, they were able to flip four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes from the Penn State Nittany Lions, but an even bigger coup came shortly after when four-star running back Treyaun Webb announced his commitment to the Orange and Blue to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Historic Peach Bowl News

The College Football Playoff Peach Bowl Semifinal for the 2022 season has already sold out, setting a record for the earliest sellout in the game's historic 54-year run. The matchup is still five months out. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this record-setting sellout. "The power...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star recruit calls UNC his dream school

Hubert Davis and his staff are still hoping to add more to their 2023 recruiting class which currently features commitments from five-star players G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher. With UNC welcoming in a 2022 class that is ranked in the Top 20, the future of the program is likely in the hands of the 2023 class. After UNC missed out on five-star Matas Buzelis, they are shifting the focus to other prospects. And one prospect that would love to hear from North Carolina is in-state guard Silas Demary Jr. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard hails out of Charlotte, North Carolina and is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
deseret.com

Former BYU guard Hunter Erickson announces his transfer destination

Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs. The 6-foot-3,...
UTAH STATE
The Spun

College Football WR Dies In Tragic Accident

Brexten Green, a redshirt freshman football player at Emporia State University, passed away in a tragic accident this past weekend. In an official statement, Emporia State Athletics revealed that Green died in a cliff diving accident at Oklahoma's Grand Lake on July 3. "It's a terrible day for Emporia State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy