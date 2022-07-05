ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Md. governor tells state police to suspend standard for concealed carry permits

 3 days ago
BALTIMORE — Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland State Police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for obtaining a permit to carry a concealed handgun in light of last month’s Supreme Court decision. “It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing...

2022 Maryland governor - candidate profile: Dan Cox

As part of our Commitment 2022 coverage from 11 News, WBALTV.com has the information you need to cast your vote for Maryland governor in 2022. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News for more candidate profiles in the days leading up to the July 19 primary election. Republican Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox...
Pennsylvania should join a convention of states to stop federal tyranny | Opinion

After 1776 our ancestors stood up to injustice and tyranny and in ways great and small did their duty to win freedom in the revolution and establish freedom with documents like the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. These founders were successful people living in a land that was more prosperous and freer than most countries in the world. Yet they risked their lives and the lives and well-being of their families to do what they clearly saw as their duty.
National Gun Law Change Has Led To Increase In Maryland’s Firearm Training Classes

MIDDLE RIVER Md. (WJZ) — Maryland gun shops are seeing an uptick in people registering for wear and carry classes.  Registration is up 1000% and the phones are ringing off the hook following the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that changes Maryland’s gun laws by dropping the requirement for applicants to prove “good and substantial use,” a spokesperson at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River said. “I’m getting phone calls 24/7, checking emails 24/7 about this,” Bryan Fletcher, the director of Training at FreeState Gun Range said.  Fletcher said a class that normally runs once a month for 30–35 people now has...
Governor Hogan Directs Maryland State Police to Suspend ‘Good and Substantial Reason’ Standard For Wear and Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:. “Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common-sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill. “Last...
What do Maryland voters think?

Maryland citizens who have made a choice about who they want as their next governor, or person in congress, or any of the scores of other public offices up for election this year, have started voting in the party primary -- either in person or by mail or dropbox. They have until 8 p.m. July 19 to vote.
Montgomery County Adopts Noncooperation Policy With Outside States That Attempt to Prosecute Women Who Come to Maryland Seeking to Obtain an Abortion

In response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy released the following message on Tuesday, July 6:. “As a result of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County has adopted a noncooperation policy with outside states that would attempt to criminalize the conduct of a woman who comes to Maryland to obtain a safe and legal abortion.
Maryland Goes Shall-Issue, “Good & Substantial” Gone

Today, Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland State Police (MSP) to immediately suspend requiring applicants for Wear and Carry Permits to demonstrate a “good and substantial” reason for wanting a permit. This is to bring Maryland into compliance with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling from the NYSRPA v Bruen case.For far too long, Maryland has prevented the majority of law-abiding citizens from exercising this fundamental right. This persisted as other states went shall-issue over the decades, and even as constitutional carry has reached 25 states in recent years. Now, MSP cannot arbitrarily deny permits to applicants who meet all objective criteria. As a result, more law-abiding citizens will be able to exercise their right-to-carry to defend themselves and their loved ones. The criminals, who have gotten used to menacing the public with impunity, will find fewer and fewer defenseless victims.This important step forward comes as Gov. Hogan’s second term is nearing its end. The General Assembly will still need to permanently correct Maryland’s statute to remove this unconstitutional provision. Maryland’s permit process is still plagued by the onerous requirements and a high processing time that far exceeds those of neighboring Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This will still prevent many Marylanders of limited economic means from acquiring a permit. It is critical that gun owners and Second Amendment supporters remain vigilant going into the election season, and beyond, to make this right more accessible.
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces More Than $127.6 Million For Broadband Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, through the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more than $127.6 million to local jurisdictions, Internet Service Providers, educational, and community organizations to increase high-speed internet access and affordability. The funding will help provide broadband service...
Maryland to vote on 5 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 5 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Maryland in 2022. Renaming of the Courts of Appeals and Special Appeals Amendment. Description: Renames the Maryland Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Maryland and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to the Appellate Court of Maryland.
There’s reason for optimism in electing more diverse candidates to Pennsylvania’s legislature | Opinion

Last year’s legislative reapportionment process resulted in maps, particularly in the state House, that will offer Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities across the Commonwealth with an unprecedented opportunity to choose elected officials who will truly represent them and help build a brighter future for these communities who have been overlooked for far too long.
