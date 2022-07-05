Tornado Warning issued for Mathews, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 09:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Westmoreland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Virginia, including the following county, Westmoreland. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hague, Coles Point, Erica, Mount Holly, Kremlin, Templeman and Currioman Landing. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

