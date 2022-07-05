Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury Locally Dense Fog This Morning Areas of fog are developing across the area. Visibility may drop below 1 miles at times, and in some areas, visibility may fall to less than one half mile at times. Travelers should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility through 9am this morning across portions of northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota. Reduce in- vehicle distractions, maintain increased following distance, and reduce speed.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO