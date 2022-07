The San Antonio River, also known as Yanaguana, has been spiritually significant to indigenous people for thousands of years. The river runs through Brackenridge Park and gives life to native wildlife and plants, including the huge trees that shade the riverbanks. Now, a city initiative to restore the historic colonial structures of the park requires the removal or relocation of at least 62 of those trees, and some indigenous people are fighting to protect them.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO