Pets

White Shih Tzu vs Albino or Standard Shih Tzu

By Shannon Cutts
thehappypuppysite.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntirely white Shih Tzu dogs are a rare find. I’ve yet to see one in real life, and I’m a dedicated dog spotter when out and about! Most Shih Tzu dogs have brown, black or white coats in various patterns. This cute medium sized breed has long, fluffy fur that turns...

24/7 Wall St.

Dog Breeds That Are Best for Guard Duty

The terms “watchdog” and “guard dog” are sometimes used interchangeably, but they denote different functions. Watch dogs have one job: to raise the alert when they detect something unusual, such as an intruder. For that reason, the size of the dog doesn’t matter, though the ability to bark loudly does. Guard dogs, by contrast, should […]
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog Cries Himself to Sleep in the Arms of Woman Who Saved Him From Euthanasia

Given just how many animals are sitting in shelters waiting for loving homes, it’s a wonder that anyone would buy a dog in this day and age. There are just so many other deserving pets who would make incredible companions if only people would step up and give them a chance. Thankfully, one amazing woman got to the shelter just in time to save one pup’s life.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Mama Cat Proudly Brings Human Mom Her Kitten in Irresistible Video

As a mother, it's only natural to feel proud of your babies, This kind of feeling is universally understood, too, so it's easy to imagine how honored one owner must've been when her new mama cat presents her with one of her kittens. Feline breeder and TikToker @pearlsragdolls captured a...
ANIMALS
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
LIVESTRONG.com

'Cuteness Overload': Dog Begs Owner To Move Cat off Bed in Adorable Video

Adorable footage of a dog pleading with his owner to move her sleeping cat off his bed is melting hearts among animal lovers online. In a video shared to TikTok by the pet owner, posting as Thompson Tails, the hapless canine, Trace, can be seen shooting sad looks in the direction of his human companion while his feline friend, Cornbread, sits snuggled up in the middle of the oversized cushion.
PETS
PetsRadar

Watch: Pit bull loses bed to tiny kitten

A pit bull has become social media famous after a TikTok clip reveals what happens when a cat gets in his king size bed… he takes the cat’s bed of course!. Every feline owner knows what happens when they’ve got a cat fast asleep on their lap but they desperately want to get up.
ANIMALS

