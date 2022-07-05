ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

First of 3 long-term on-ramp closures begins for ‘Clear Path 465’ project

By Eric Graves
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Binford Blvd. on-ramp to westbound I-465 is now closed and will be for the better part of the next three years.

A nearly three-year closure is not something you hear every day and surprised several drivers we talked to at a nearby gas station.

“That’s just crazy,” said Marlon Muhammad, who works at a bank near the now closed on-ramp.

”Just thinking about people’s daily routines who drive this highway everyday, that’s just going to put a big dent in them,” Muhammad said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said the closure will last until 2025.

”That will make room for construction and help traffic keep flowing throughout that project ,” said INDOT spokesperson Megan Delucenay.

It will also make traffic along Binford Blvd. a little less chaotic.

”With this closure, traffic exiting eastbound 465 won’t have to weave and merge with traffic exiting northbound on Binford anymore,” Delucenay said.

INDOT said there is not an official detour for the Binford on-ramp closure. It recommends drivers use their GPS apps and just make sure the app knows the on-ramp is already closed down.

Delucenay said these changes will eventually improve safety in the area.

“There were a high volume number of crashes in that area before the improvements we’re going to make,” she said.

Road crews are also building a temporary ramp that will open later this summer for I-69 southbound exiting onto I-465 westbound. It is in yellow in the above figure.

Later this summer, two other long-term on-ramp closures will begin.

The Allisonville Rd. on-ramp to eastbound I-465 and the on-ramp from 56th St/Shadeland Ave onto northbound I-465 will both close down soon.

”Those are both expected to close in August, and those are also long-term closures, so those are both remained close into early 2024,” Delucenay said.

As we hit peak construction season, INDOT wants to remind drivers to pay attention. A majority of the time, the only thing separating your car from a construction worker is an orange cone.

