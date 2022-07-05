ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New omicron subvariant BA.5 now a majority of US COVID-19 cases

By Peter Sullivan, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXEZQ_0gVd21vM00

( The Hill ) — A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now comprises a majority of U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to data released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data is a sign of the rise of the highly transmissible subvariant, which has prompted concern about a new increase in cases.

BA.5, along with a related subvariant known as BA.4, has mutations that have shown an increased ability to evade the protection from vaccines and previous infection.

Vaccines still offer important protection, especially against severe disease and hospitalization, and experts say the rise of the new subvariants makes it even more important that people get their booster shots if they have not already.

BA.5 now makes up 53.6 percent of U.S. cases, according to the CDC, and BA.4 makes up another 16.5 percent, putting the two together at around 70 percent of infections.

“Omicron subvariants BA.4 & BA.5 are even more mutated than the original Omicron, which means that our immune systems are having a harder time recognizing these new subvariants, regardless of whether we’ve previously been vaccinated or infected,” tweeted Celine Gounder, an infectious disease expert at New York University. “We are also seeing early hints that Omicron subvariants BA.4 & BA.5 may be more virulent (causing more severe disease) than the original Omicron.”

88 percent say US is on wrong track: survey

The Food and Drug Administration last week advised vaccine makers to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in their updated vaccines that they are preparing for this fall.

Gounder, though, stressed that people should not wait for the updated vaccines to be available to get a booster shot.

“The updated vaccines won’t be available until October at the earliest,” she wrote. “That’s 4+ months away. That’s a big window of risk.”

Only about half of adults who received the initial two shots have received their booster, according to the CDC, leaving them more vulnerable to the new subvariants. And people 50 and older are encouraged to get a second booster shot as well.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations are still relatively low compared to other points in the pandemic, they are starting to climb, and have reached more than 30,000, according t o a New York Times tracker.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

DUI checkpoint leads to drug possession

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a DUI checkpoint stop led to a man being found with drugs. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a marked sobriety checkpoint was set on Milford Road in Smithfield Township over the holiday weekend. PSP states through the checkpoint a...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman assaulted during road rage incident

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was assaulted during a road rage incident where police say, she was followed by two vehicles from the Deer Lake Area to North Manheim Township. On Monday at 4:00 p.m. police responded to the area of State Route 61 and Pottsville Street for a road rage […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Four arrested, police seize drugs, guns from car

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted a traffic stop they say lead them to arrest four men for possessing guns and drugs. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 29 troopers pulled over a red Ford pickup truck for traffic violations. Investigators state they discovered three people in the car had active […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cdc#New York University
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
LIFESTYLE
WBRE

Body of 18-year-old found in Scranton identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The identity of the deceased 18-year-old authorities found in Scranton on Friday has been released. The Chief Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed that Sarai Jean-Louis was the 18-year-old officials found on Friday. Jean-Louis’s body was found on Friday around 12:49 a.m. in the 600 block of...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman raped, electrocuted by ex-boyfriend

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say a woman was raped and electrocuted after he broke into her home. According to the Taylor Police Department, on July 5 officers responded to a reported domestic dispute on Roosevelt Drive in Taylor. On the way to the scene, police say a man […]
TAYLOR, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBRE

Three wanted by police for stealing tip jar money

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for three suspects they say stole money from a tip jar at New York Fried Chicken in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers received a report of three suspects stealing money from a tip jar at New York Fried Chicken located at 2 E. Diamond […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

79-year-old woman dies in motorcycle crash

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released information on a motorcycle crash that left one dead in Pike County. On June 26 just before 3:30 in the afternoon state police were called to the 1480 block of Route 590 for a report of a motorcycle off the road. According to a […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested, one on distributing drug charges

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two men on drug charges, one man was wanted on charges of distributing illegal narcotics. According to the Hughestown Borough Police Department, in June around 11:40 p.m. officers arrested a 34-year-old man, of Scranton on an active warrant out of Lackawanna County for possession with the intent to distribute […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WBRE

Police: Man found hiding in home after traffic stop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While trying to perform a traffic stop, police say the driver took off on foot and was later found hiding in a home. On June 22 around 5:00 p.m., Hazleton Police say they pulled over a “suspicious” black sedan in the area of Hayes and East 6 Street. Police say […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Multiple firearms stolen from man’s residence, PSP

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— On Thursday, July 7, Pennsylvania State Police announced multiple firearms were stolen from a 54-year-old man’s home in Susquehanna County. Investigators said the unknown suspect stole a 16 gauge shotgun, 20 gauge shotgun, 22 caliber rifle, a black Hi-Point Carbine rifle, and 100 rounds of Magtech 115 GR ammunition […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-84 work zone crash ends in death

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say that a crash turned fatal when a semi-trailer failed to brake in time in a construction zone on Interstate 84. According to state police, on June 24 at roughly 11:00 a.m. the driver of a semi-trailer failed to brake in time when approaching a construction zone. […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Over 400 bags of suspected fentanyl found after traffic stop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police conducted a traffic stop and after investigating the car say they found 450 bags of suspected fentanyl. Police arrested 32-year-old Jefferey Garcia-Lopez on Friday when they pulled him over in the area of West Magnolia and North Church Street in Hazleton around 3:00 p.m.
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of bypassing security, burglarizing store

BOROUGH OF BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man allegedly got past a Columbia County laundromat’s security system and broke open an amusement machine according to police. Officials said two white males, one later identified as Kevin Blunck, were playing with the amusement machines at the Market Street Plaza Laundromat up until 1:00 a.m. when the […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Operation yields 18 arrests, seizes guns and drugs

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Luzerne County police and state police said they conducted ‘Operation Trigger Lock’ on June 10 which led to multiple arrests and the seizure of multiple illegal firearms and drugs. District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the county-wide operation led to 18 DUI arrests, the seizure of 30 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-80

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 causes traffic to back up for miles. The Monroe County Communication Center stated there are reports of a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 306. According to Eyewitness News crews on scene, it appears that...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy