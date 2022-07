Remember how fun sleepovers would be when you were little? The endless snacks and late-night talking. It would be the highlight of your entire week. Maybe even the month! But you can't forget about how annoying it would be if you were the first one up. You'd be unsure of whether or not you should wake the others. So you'd suffer in silence until the late morning. Trust us, we've been there before! Too bad we didn't pick up the confidence to wake our friends up earlier. We could've learned a trick or two from this little cockatoo!

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO