Chicago, IL

Carla Hall comes to Chicago with summer fun and food for Esquire

By Dane Neal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef and food TV Superstar, Carla Hall joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Carla shares excitement for her new Visiting Chef Series menu at Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk. Carla brings her elevated Soul...

Chicago magazine

Go Back in Time to the Jazz Age

The Green Mill Cocktail Lounge is among the city’s iconic jazz clubs, and unquestionably the most persistent: You can catch live music every night of the week without fail. There’s a consistent rotation of expert players and ensembles zipping through primarily swing, bop, and modal jazz, but the main draw is the Mill itself, because nothing like it exists anymore. Opened in 1914, the edifice is one of the last vestiges of Prohibition-era Chicago, a space packed with details and filigrees long expired from collective memory: an impossibly long hook-shaped bar, with a small stage behind its crux; fresco paintings on the walls surrounded by cartoonish frames; candlelit booths with crushed velvet seats the color of pea-green soup. The Green Mill even gained notoriety as a joint where Al Capone reportedly used to hang out (and was said to elude authorities through underground tunnels connecting the bar to the building next door). Prepandemic it was also the city’s greatest late-night bar, with a 4 a.m. license grandfathered in (and impossible to come by nowadays). The price is anywhere from $10 to $30 at the door, depending on the act, but it’s free after midnight (and for the time being, the club is open until 2 a.m. on weekends). So you can still drink pretty late, and it’s the one place you won’t regret doing that the next day. 4802 N. Broadway, Uptown.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Taste Of Chicago, Summer Fests Slashing Fees, Offering Incentives To Lure Restaurants Struggling With Staff Shortages

CITYWIDE — Chicago’s summer festivals are seeing fewer restaurants signing up as vendors as staff shortages continue to ravage the hospitality industry. In an effort to attract more vendors, Taste of Chicago, the city’s most recognized and largest food festival, slashed fees, ended its longtime ticketing system and is offering stipends to participate in mini-fests to the neighborhoods. At Taste of Randolph, a West Loop street fest, organizers even helped vendors find staff to work the fest.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Harper Court Summer Music Series

A summer tradition since 2015, the free outdoor concerts feature local musicians and bring a festive sense of community to Hyde Park. This series takes place on the first Thursdays of the summer, from 6-9 pm. Hosted by Hyde Park’s ace impresario, Mario Smith, good vibes, dancing and great music are always a highlight.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Sandwich, IL
Chicago, IL
Black Boys Code Comes to Chicago

It is no secret there is a substantial diversity gap in the tech fields, with women and people of color severely underrepresented in the industry. The reasons for this gap are legion, with tendrils stretching back hundreds of years, so fixing it is an overwhelming task. Thankfully, charitable groups such as Black Boys Code are trying to at least make a dent in the systemic issues at play here.
CHICAGO, IL
Carla Hall
Extremely Local News: Portage Park gets a new recording space

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Unofficial Winnemac Park Fireworks Are A Tradition. But Battered Ball Fields Won’t Get Upgrades Because Of Them, Ald. Says: The amateur fireworks show has been going on for at least 40 years, but it is now at the center of a debate as neighbors push for upgrades to the park’s baseball fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
Meet Kalani Han, The Super Stylish Mailman Delighting Northwest Side Neighbors

ALBANY PARK — A rookie mail carrier is becoming a popular fixture along his Northwest Side route thanks to his distinctive attire. Kalani Han started working for the U.S. Postal Service in November, and he has already garnered attention for his signature pressed and creased Postal Service shirt and tuxedo stripe pants, an Italian silk necktie, eight-point hat and mid-century A. Hirsch watch. He carries a crisp handkerchief for good measure.
CHICAGO, IL
#Soul Food#Food Network#Tv Series#Wgn Radio
How the Austin Town Hall City Market is cultivating a taste for fresh food on the West Side

After a long weekend selling produce at the Soul City Community Market, 5713 W. Chicago Ave., Liz Abunaw thanked her staff for all their hard work. Abunaw, the founder of Forty Acres Fresh Market — a grocery startup that sells fresh produce at affordable prices, so that residents on the West Side access healthy food — said during a recent interview that the popup market on Chicago Avenue was busy before the crowds tapered off.
CHICAGO, IL
How McDonald’s in Homewood supports the community

Christine Lott, McDonald’s Homewood Owner Operator, joins guest host Anna Davlantes to talk about how long they’ve been in Homewood, the numerous ways they have been able to support the community, and how they help with the local 4th of July parades. Christine also tells Anna what she knows about the highly coveted ‘secret menu items.’
HOMEWOOD, IL
Is there a correlation between PTSD and addiction?

Tom Tharayil, licensed clinical worker and director of training at the Josselyn Center, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how trauma can lead to addiction and ways you can get help. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
In the midst of chaotic shooting, strangers save a young boy

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman — stunned and speechless in the chaos of a July 4 parade massacre — walked up to Greg Ring and handed him a 2-year-old boy, covered in blood. Ring had fled the scene in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park with his wife and three children to an area behind a popular pancake house.
CHICAGO, IL
‘All I feel is loss’

This interview is being co-published with The TRiiBE, a digital media platform that is reshaping the narrative of Black Chicago. After enduring pretrial electronic monitoring (EM) for more than 22 months, Jeremey “Mohawk” Johnson is no longer on house arrest. A Cook County judge released him from EM on Tuesday, June 28. Johnson is still awaiting trial.
CHICAGO, IL

