Sunriver, OR

Teen who went missing near Sunriver has been found

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, is thanking the community for its support to...

katu.com

KATU.com

Family members say missing Caldwell woman, daughter found dead in Oregon

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Family members said Friday that a missing woman and her 17-year-old daughter have been found dead in Oregon. Caldwell Police had been looking for 51-year-old Dawna Faye Roe and 17-year-old Gabrielle Michelle Roe after they were last seen driving westbound on Interstate-84 near Fruitland on June 30. Police say they received an official missing persons report on July 5.
CALDWELL, ID
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl who may be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who it believes is in danger. Kaylee Herndon was last seen in Milwaukie Tuesday, July 5. DHS believes she is in Spokane, Washington or the Portland-metro area.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Brother of 15-year-old seen punching girl in Prineville video speaks out

The day after Central Oregon Daily News reported on a video showing a fight at that raised alarm among community members in Prineville, the brother of one of those involved wanted to speak out. Eric Vargas spoke with us about the incident involving his brother, Danni Vargas, punching and throwing...
centraloregondaily.com

Here are the Day 3 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt clues; One bottle has been found

The third clues for this years 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt were revealed Friday. And we learned that one of the six bottles has already been found. Six commemorative bottles were hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Police: Bend woman suspected of DUII crashes into bank

A Bend woman was arrested Thursday morning for DUII after police say she crashed a pickup into the downtown Bend Wells Fargo bank. The crash happened at 8:39 a.m. in at 960 NW Wall Street, on the corner with NW Oregon Avenue. Bend Police say officers found the silver Nissan...
BEND, OR
KATU.com

COVID-19 cases expected to peak by mid-July, new OHSU report says

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is expected to rise due to the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to a new report released by Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU). Cases are expected to peak by the middle of this month. According to OHSU’s...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Watch your speed: Extra traffic patrols in Central Oregon next week

The video above is from last month during a ride-along with Bend PD on its speed patrols on the Bend Parkway. Multiple law enforcement agencies will be doing extra patrols Tuesday through Thursday of next week, looking for speeders, distracted drivers and other potentially hazardous behavior behind the wheel. It comes three weeks after Bend Police nabbed more than 250 drivers for speeding and other infractions on the Bend Parkway.
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Hwy. 126, Deschutes Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at approximately 8:35 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 108. This is approximately two miles west of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Chevrolet Impala, operated by Evan Borden (28) of Bend, attempted to turn left into a pullout on the westbound shoulder. A Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Rodney Miller (51) of Terrebonne, was following the Chevrolet and struck collided with the driver’s side door while the car was turning. Miller sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Borden was uninjured and criminally cited for DUII and Reckless driving. Hwy 126W was closed for approximately 5 hours while Oregon State Police Collison Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (July 7, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at approximately 8:35 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near milepost 108. This is approximately two miles west of Redmond. The preliminary investigation...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Driver cited for DUII in fatal collision on Highway 126 near Redmond

A motorcyclist was killed and a driver has been cited for DUII and reckless driving following a crash near Redmond Wednesday night that shut down Highway 126 for five hours. It happened about two miles west of Redmond at 8:35 p.m. Oregon State Police say Chevrolet Impala heading eastbound tried...
KATU.com

Illegal fireworks suspected in St. Helens housefire

ST. HELENS, Ore. — Fire investigators say illegal fireworks are likely to blame for a house fire in St. Helens on Independence Day. Crews were called out shortly before 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July to the 100 block of North 3rd Street for a house fire. The...
SAINT HELENS, OR
KATU.com

Gunmen rob two Skamania County cannabis stores on same night

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — The Skamania County Sheriff's Office is investigating two armed robberies of local cannabis stores on June 22, in Carson and Stevenson, Washington. The first robbery took place shortly after 11 p.m. at the Forbidden Cannabis Club in Carson. Officials say two males entered the store, one brandishing a semi-automatic handgun.
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA

