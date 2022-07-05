Teen who went missing near Sunriver has been found

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at approximately 8:35 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 108. This is approximately two miles west of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Chevrolet Impala, operated by Evan Borden (28) of Bend, attempted to turn left into a pullout on the westbound shoulder. A Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Rodney Miller (51) of Terrebonne, was following the Chevrolet and struck collided with the driver’s side door while the car was turning. Miller sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Borden was uninjured and criminally cited for DUII and Reckless driving. Hwy 126W was closed for approximately 5 hours while Oregon State Police Collison Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.

