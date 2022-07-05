US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;76;67;82;58;Some sunshine;NE;11;59%;26%;8. Albuquerque, NM;88;67;90;67;A t-storm around;WSW;7;35%;41%;10. Anchorage, AK;74;56;69;54;Partly sunny, nice;W;9;63%;22%;5. Asheville, NC;88;70;86;71;A drenching t-storm;NW;6;73%;85%;8. Atlanta, GA;93;75;94;76;A t-storm around;WSW;6;62%;53%;12. Atlantic City, NJ;78;71;88;73;A...
