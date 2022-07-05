Read full article on original website
austincountynewsonline.com
Wallis, TX Mayor Passes at the Age of 78
Wallis Texas is mourning the loss of their mayor, Dennis Louis Diggs, who passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. Mayor Diggs had continued to serve in the position of Mayor until recently when health issues forced him to pull back from his duties in the past few months. He was serving his second term in office as mayor for the City of Wallis.
30-year-old Adrian Becerra arrested for smuggling an individual
Adrian Becerra WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday 19th, 2022, a Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 11 this morning on gray Chevrolet Tahoe. The traffic stop was for a violation on U.S. Highway 59 at FM in El Campo. During the traffic stop, 30-year-old driver Adrian Becerra was caught smuggling an individual from the Rio Grande...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
pearland.com
Officer Steve Nothem, End of Watch 10/18/2022
The Pearland Police Department wants everyone to join their blue brothers and sisters at the Carrollton Police Dept. in mourning the loss of Officer Steve Nothem, who died in the line of duty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The Pearland Police Department is deeply saddened to hear of the line...
Houston Press
Dogs and Cats Remain Stranded in Houston Area Shelters As Adoptions Decrease
Jennifer Slusser knew she wanted a dog and did not want to go to a breeder. After exploring her options, she scoured the Fort Bend County Animal Services Facebook and found Charlie. “In his adoption advertisement photo I noticed his giant head and goofy little ears,” Slusser says. “I just...
conroetoday.com
Houston Man Arrested and Charged With Burglary of Missouri City Home
MISSOURIT CITY, TX -- A Houston man accused of burglarizing a Missouri City residence has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call related to an in-progress home burglary in the 6000 block of Lamb Creek located in the Sienna subdivision in Missouri City, Texas. The 9-1-1 caller reportedly had just arrived home with young children, where they were startled by an unknown man found inside the home. The male suspect fled the residence carrying property belonging to the victim resident.
Kelsey-Seybold breaks ground on Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center expansion
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic executive and local clinic leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 10 for a 135,000-square-foot expansion project. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold’s Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center has moved one step closer to completing an expansion project. The clinic’s leadership gathered for an Oct. 10 groundbreaking, joining...
Fort Bend Star
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new low-income subdivision
The Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity has plans to construct a new subdivision for low-income families on 6.5 acres of land in Richmond, but must first raise about $600,000 to pay for infrastructure improvements at the site, according to officials with the organization. Plans to build a new low-income housing...
Maple Street Biscuit Company coming to Katy this fall
Maple Street Biscuit Company bakes biscuits daily to build sandwiches, such as The Squawking Goat, made with fried chicken, goat cheese and pepper jelly. (Courtesy Maple Street Biscuit Company) Maple Street Biscuit Company is bringing comfort food with a modern twist to Katy this fall. The restaurant is set to...
What's on the ballot: What Katy residents need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact staff) Voters in Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties can vote at any of their county’s polling centers during early voting and on Election Day. Lists of polling locations are published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov, www.co.waller.tx.us and www.harrisvotes.com. Propositions were lightly edited for space.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home
ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
