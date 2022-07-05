ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Fire destroys home in Edison on Rory Court

By Alexander Lewis, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago

EDISON – A two-story single-family home on Rory Court was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, Fire Chief Brian Latham said.

Township firefighters responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fire on Rory Court, where arriving units found fire that was burning up the back of the house and made its way into the attic, authorities said.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, Latham said.

Fire departments from Edison, Perth Amboy, New Brunswick, Iselin, Colonia and South Plainfield responded to fight the blaze. The fire was under control within 30 minutes, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Fire destroys home in Edison on Rory Court

