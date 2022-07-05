ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Missing Person Alert canceled for 69-year-old woman

By Sumner Harrell
ABC 33/40 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLMAN , Ala. (WBMA) — Update: The missing person alert has been canceled. The Cullman Police Department asked for the public's help with locating 69-year-old Freida Weisheit Stidham. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered...

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigate homicide off Pratt Highway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday morning, July 11, 2022. It happened at Heflin Avenue West and Pratt Highway around 7:39 a.m. Officers arrived and said they found a male victim in a black car. The man was shot and killed. Officers said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

One killed in single-motorcycle crash in Cullman Co.

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight on Saturday but was not discovered until Sunday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Timothy Mayer, 32, was killed when the 2011 Harley Davidson he was driving left the roadway. The...
HANCEVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Talladega man arrested for kidnapping after police chase

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Ashville arrested a Talladega man for kidnapping on Sunday. According to Ashville Police Chief Ed Hampton, Michael Sawyer, 45, was released from St. Clair County Jail early Sunday. Upon release he stole a parked car at a Texaco gas station with a five-year-old girl inside. Sawyer let the girl safely out of the car a few miles from the Texaco off Highway 11.
ASHVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Skeletal remains found in burned car at Birmingham cemetery

Unidentified skeletal remains were found in a burned car in Birmingham Friday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the remains were inside a car that had been burned at the Fraternal Cemetery on Sheridan Road. The cause of death is yet to be determined. The Birmingham Police Department is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

$5,000 reward offered in 2020 Hoover homicide

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a more than two-year-old homicide. 41-year-old Shemethia Tynise Coteat was killed on February 14, 2020 at a Hoover apartment complex. Police say she was shot four times from behind as she was getting things from the back seat...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

U.S. 278 in Blount County now reopened after crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ALEA Officials say the road is back open. ORIGINAL: Authorities with ALEA say All lanes of U.S. 278 in Blount County near the 97 mile marker have been closed. Officials say this is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:41 p.m. So...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested after reported stabbing in Vinemont

CULLMAN, Ala. –  A Cullman man has been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident at the V&W Food Mart in Vinemont Friday, July 8. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to the scene, where a V&W employee was reportedly harmed. According to the CCSO, after a preliminary investigation a suspect was located and arrested.  Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was apprehended and charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of robbery and burglary, along with failure to appear warrants for disorderly conduct and domestic violence (four warrants).   The CCSO said it will be working with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation, as additional charges may be filed. “I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said.  “I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect, which led to the arrest.” *Arrests are public information. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a early morning shooting Saturday in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:00 a.m. in the roadway at 10th Place and 22nd Ave West. Police said the victim died at the scene.
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham apartment complex fire

Birmingham Fire and Rescue battled a fire at an apartment complex Monday morning. The apartment complex is at 10th Avenue and 12th Street North. According to the Birmingham Fire Department, everyone was able to safely get out of the building.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

32-year-old woman killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed in Birmingham Friday evening. According to BPD, Kiara Holcombe was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the intersection of Center Street South and 4th Avenue South just after 6 p.m. Police said Holcombe was leaving a home when a masked […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

24-year-old killed in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Town Creek man on Friday, July 8, at approximately 9:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the 1998 Jeep Wrangler he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
wcbi.com

Defendant pleads guilty in double murder case in Alabama

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)-The first of five defendants in a double murder case from 2018 pleaded guilty Friday, agreeing to serve two consecutive life sentences. 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced the plea of 28-year-old Michael Evan. Council. Council, of New Jersey, was responsible for the shooting deaths...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. theft of property – 3rd degree; Lowe’s; Cherokee Ave. S.W; tools; $898. July 7. • theft of property – 4th degree; Walmart;...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for people involved in church break in

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and people involved in a church break in. The incident happened on July 2 at Faith Tabernacle Church on Highway 24 in Trinity. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle looks to be a light-colored Nissan that appears to have damage to the head light area.

Comments / 0

