Man found dead in Anaheim park had signs of trauma; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an Anaheim park early Tuesday.

The man was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. at Ponderosa Park and was declared dead at the scene, Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA.

Officials later determined the victim had suffered trauma, Carringer said without elaborating. His cause of death has not been released.

The park is next to to Ponderosa Elementary School, and the man’s body was found near a fence separating the park and the school.

Police remained at the scene gathering evidence at 1 p.m. No further information about the incident has been released.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Michael Anthony Garcia, a 42-year-old transient who lived in the area.

Officials for the Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and at this time they are not going to disclose the exact type of trauma that killed Garcia.

Anyone with information about Garcia or the circumstances leading to his death is urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online .

