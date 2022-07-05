Bonneville County man arrested for attempted strangulation

Sherri Lou Taylor was born April 20, 1945, in Saint Anthony, Idaho to Virginia Moser Taylor and Jack Taylor. Sherri attended school in St. Anthony and Hamer and graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1963. She married Ellis Taylor and they had four children together: Brent, Mark, Jennifer and Holly. They later divorced. Sherri married Morris Morgan November 4, 1995, in Rigby, ID and added Shane and Crystal to her family. Sherri and Morris shared a love of spending time outside and enjoyed gardening, canning, camping, riding 4-wheelers and most of all spending time with their children and grandchildren. Sherri enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's various activities. Sherri was quick witted and loved a good dance party but of course, "Don't forget the Pepsi!". She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who provided unconditional love. Sherri took the time to listen and was always willing to share advice and her opinions, but always with the caveat, "But do what you want". Sherri passed away at her home surrounded by her family July 6, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Morris Morgan (Rigby), children; Brent (Melissa) Taylor of Rigby, Idaho, Mark (Ruby) Taylor of Iona, Idaho, Jennifer (Daniel) Hernandez of St. Anthony, Idaho, Holly (Faye) Harrison of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Shane (Debbie) Dilley of PA, Crystal Morgan of Idaho Falls, Idaho, 27 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Jack and Virginia Taylor and granddaughter McKenzie Hope Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery (12463 E 129 N, Idaho Falls, ID 83401). The family will receive friends Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6-8 p.m at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Rigby). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Sherri 4/20/1945 - 7/6/2022Lou Morgan.

