Bonneville County, ID

Bonneville County man arrested for attempted strangulation

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bonneville County man wanted for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was arrested Saturday night following a report of attempted strangulation. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Meadow Creek area at about 9:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a woman who may be injured in that area, a Sheriff’s...

