Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help locating three inmates who cut their ankle monitor’s off and failed to return to the jail. 22 year old Levi J. Bautista, 35 year old Tyson Greene Mitchell, and 42 year old Peter Andrew Lewis had been released from the Bonneville County Jail on ankle monitors for work release and court ordered furlough, however just after noon, deputies discovered all three monitors indicated they had been cut. Deputies believe all three had been in the same location at some point today and have not returned to the jail as ordered by the court.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO