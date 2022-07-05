ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Police share video of ‘Value Them Both’ sign theft

By Stacie Strader
 3 days ago
PARSONS, Kan. – Authorities across Kansas take reports of stolen political signs ahead of a vote over abortion rights.

This year, a constitutional amendment known as “Value Them Both” will be on the ballot during the Kansas Primary Election on August 2. If passed, the state would have no constitutional right to abortion. That would allow lawmakers to pass restrictive abortion measures.

Across the state, supporters of both sides have gone about showing their support in the form of signs.

Over the weekend, the Parsons Police Department shared a video of a female stealing a political sign on the issue. They posted it and a statement on social media.

“We’ve been notified about several ‘Value Them Both’ amendment signs being stolen around town. Both churches and individuals have been targeted. Whether you disagree or agree with someone does not give you the right to steal items from their property. This is still considered an act of theft. Please view this video and if you have any information, let us know.”

Signs stolen in Pittsburg

In June, KOAM spoke to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office who stated that during campaign season, they get an increased number in calls for damaged and stolen signs.

Sheriff Danny Smith reminded residents, “If you’re going to steal a sign or deface it, and if you’re looking at theft or criminal charges, you’re going to get a court date just like you would anything else.”

Pittsburg resident Laura Washburn has been a victim of the recent crimes, losing hundreds of signs due to thefts. She told KOAM the signs represent more than just a view on the vote. “Well, in just as this whole issue on the ballot is about the Kansas Constitution, we all also really care about the United States Constitution, which guarantees us freedom of speech. And our political signs represent that freedom of speech. We want to open conversations with people.”

Fines for theft could reach up to $2,500 or jail time.

