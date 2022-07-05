ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

Haunted Girard ghost walks offered during summer months

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The paranormal doesn’t wait for October, and neither does Stephanie Wincik, facilitator of Candlelight Ghost Walks: Haunted Girard.

Truth be told, Wincik leads her tours in the summer month to capitalize on the nice weather, and to accommodate tourists.

“People come in from out of town, camping and going to Presque Isle. We have really good attendance in the summertime,” Wincik said.

The next tour is on July 9. The walk begins at 8 p.m. at the corner of Main and Mechanic streets.

Wincik was born and raised and has lived most of her life in Girard. She’s always been interested in ghosts and anything unexplainable, she says. Her father was a local history buff.

“He told me a lot about Girard. I intertwined the ghosts with the history and I came up with the ghost walks,” Wincik explained. “They really go together. People enjoy hearing both, so they come for the ghost walk, but they enjoy hearing the history.

“I’ve had people say, ‘I’ve lived here my whole life and have never heard of this.'”

The walking tours last about 90 minutes. They start in downtown Girard, and they cover about a mile on foot. At each historic and haunted location, the tour stops and Wincik shares a story. Her favorite tale is of the Battles house because most of that information “can be verified because it’s historical fact, and the apparitions and ghost stories have been verified… there have been events that people I knew actually had experienced or that I’ve experienced myself.”

As for the rest, she’s compiled the information for the tour.

“A lot of it is legend. I tell people that right up front. There are some that had documented sightings at some of the locations. Many of the stories I heard growing up. They’re stories and legends that have been going around Girard for centuries. Some required investigative work where I’ve interviewed people,” Wincik said.

Wincik said she’s not a paranormal investigator, nor is she a ghost hunter. When someone asks if they’ll see a ghost on the tour, she answers honestly, “Probably not.” But that doesn’t mean that she has never had an experience that she deems paranormal, and it doesn’t mean there aren’t paranormal experiences being had in the buildings the tour visits.

“I have never seen an apparition, but I used to do tours every Saturday, and I have had really unusual things that have happened to people during the tours that were pretty compelling evidence for a spirit being in the house,” she said.

The tours can accommodate up to 50 people. Wincik said she averages about 40 people per tour. Tickets are $5 per person, or $4 for seniors, and tickets for children 6-12 years old are $3.

Another tour is planned for July 23. Additional tours will be held in August, September and October. For the schedule and ticket information, go to the tour website .

YourErie

YourErie

