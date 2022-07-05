Daily News: British Vogue Celebrates 50 Years Of Pride, Chanel & Dior Haute Couture, Moschino’s New Campaign, Plus! Hamptons Happenings Galore

Haute Couture shows are typically when designers and their guests pull out all the stops: more tulle, more embroidery, more drama. Dior is certainly no exception, but this season the clothes whispered rather than shouted. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest runway was inspired by the work of Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko and the Tree of Life. Feminine, elegant, and understated before you looked closely at the details, the collection offered a bit of reprieve among the melee. Channeling that spirit in the front row was Zoe Saldaña, who took in the crisp white dresses and intricate lacework in an equally romantic ensemble. “I truly can’t pick one favorite look from the show; they were all incredible,” she says. “I was in awe of each garment’s precise silhouette and all the unique textures on display.”

