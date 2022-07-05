ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News: British Vogue Celebrates 50 Years Of Pride, Chanel & Dior Haute Couture, Moschino’s New Campaign, Plus! Hamptons Happenings Galore

By Freya Drohan
fashionweekdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish Vogue brings together 12 LGBTQIA+ stars for the August cover. To nod to 50 years of London Pride, Edward Enninful wanted to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with a special ensemble cover. With Enninful himself on styling duty, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot photographed the cast which includes Cara Delevingne, Cynthia...

fashionweekdaily.com

shefinds

WWD

Glamour

Elle

Wardrobe Stories: Zoe Saldana Muses On Style As She Gets Ready For Christian Dior Haute Couture Show

It's the morning of the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 show, taking place in a giant tent that's been erected in the back garden of Musée Rodin in Paris. Actor and Dior guest Zoe Saldana is in her hotel room, getting ready for the day's proceedings and ELLE has joined the Avatar star to discuss her look for the show, as well as her style evolution and the people that inspire her daily choices. For her visit to the Musée Rodin, she has chosen to wear an outfit from the brand's Cruise 2023 collection, featuring a crochet midi skirt, a cream lace gilet with black velvet trim and cinched with thick leather belt, which has been styled with slicked back hair, a pearl and velvet choker and asymmetrical Dior earrings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Zoe Saldaña Brought Ease to Couture Week at the Dior Show

Haute Couture shows are typically when designers and their guests pull out all the stops: more tulle, more embroidery, more drama. Dior is certainly no exception, but this season the clothes whispered rather than shouted. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest runway was inspired by the work of Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko and the Tree of Life. Feminine, elegant, and understated before you looked closely at the details, the collection offered a bit of reprieve among the melee. Channeling that spirit in the front row was Zoe Saldaña, who took in the crisp white dresses and intricate lacework in an equally romantic ensemble. “I truly can’t pick one favorite look from the show; they were all incredible,” she says. “I was in awe of each garment’s precise silhouette and all the unique textures on display.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Inside Balenciaga’s Star-Packed Couture Show After-Party

Magic was in the air at Balenciaga’s post-show celebration in Paris. Hosted by creative director Demna, the decadent dinner gathered fashion’s front row stars, the famous cast who walked the show, and friends of the house to toast Balenciaga’s 51st haute couture collection. A crowd of fans...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Marilyn Monroe wears Balenciaga and Fendi in these NFTs

Marilyn Monroe is still gracing magazine covers nearly 60 years after her passing thanks to digital rendering. The fourth issue of CR Fashion Book China features the late star styled in runway pieces from Miu Miu and Balenciaga, as well as in digital garments from Tribute Brand. Each of the eight looks will also drop as NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Street Style Straight from Haute Couture

There's a lot of talk about Paris in the spring—but summer is when the couture crowd sets in and the fashion gets real in the City of Light. Darrel Hunter is on the street to capture all of the style going into and out of the collections. See what show-goers are wearing to Schiaparelli, Chanel, Dior, and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2022

Alexandre Vauthier amped it up and vamped it up this season, with a collection that played with proportion on suits and peek-a-boo with dresses. Last season served as the bones of this collection, and he built upon the Art Deco codes and shapes of the ’30s with an added ’80s edge. Vauthier developed the silhouettes in thicker textiles such as silk and velvet, while silver sequins or bright slashes of blue peeked out to counteract any lingering sweetness.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Keira Knightley Is Back On The Front Row In The Perfect Chanel LBD

Chanel ambassador Keira Knightley is selective about her public appearances nowadays. It’s tough to resist the pull of couture fashion week though, and when the front row beckoned this season she couldn’t resist. Knightley and her husband James Righton joined Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lucy Boynton and Sigourney Weaver at the seasonal showcase of the painstakingly detailed work of the house’s petite-mains.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bella Hadid Walks in Statement Green Puffed Gown for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid made her usual rounds at Paris Couture Week, but this time accompanied by some famous faces. On Wednesday, the model was one of the many celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the Paris-based fashion house. Hadid wore a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow and modern puffed bustle detailing at the waist. She also wore long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders, her hair in a bun and black winged eyeliner.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 PHOTOS: Click to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
tatler.com

Chanel champions the need for tweed at latest couture show

It’s hard to believe that just six months ago Chanel gifted us the royal fashion moment of the century; sending Charlotte Casiraghi down the runway atop a brilliant bay steed to open the SS22 haute couture collection. Today, while Casiraghi was missing from her usual front row seat, the Princess of Thailand, a designer and fellow equestrian, was there to fill in. Although a horse-ridden hello was not the spectacle of the day (a digital drum session from Pharrell was instead quite the welcome), the historic house caused a couture stir for an entirely different reason for its latest collection; an almost-endless display of tantalising tweed, peppered with sequin gowns and diamond-adorned necks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Olivier Rousteing nailed his stint as guest couturier at Jean Paul Gaultier, capturing the sense of fun and irreverence of the founder’s rollicking shows, exalting the capabilities of the atelier, and ticking off all the reasons the founder is a national treasure in France — and a guiding light for generations of designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

Chanel gets gently geometric in far-flung Paris couture

PARIS (AP) — Birds tweeted -- not fashionistas -- the day Chanel brought its couture guests to the calm of the Bois de Boulogne forest. On Tuesday morning, bleary-eyed VIPs walked across tons of white sand through the Etrier de Paris equestrian center on the leafy outskirts of Paris, past lines of spinning wheels and inflatable capsules as nature, fashion and art mingled.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

