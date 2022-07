Water at City Creek Mall(Image is author's) You may have heard of the old movie, "A River Runs Through It." The City Creek Mall in downtown Salt Lake City has a creek running through it. The area is a beautiful part of the Mall which opens up to the sky above as the water runs through the area. It is surrounded by various stores, restaurants, and businesses.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO