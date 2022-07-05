ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Take advantage of all the fresh summer vegetables at BD’s Mongolian Grill

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

The summer heat has hit and BD’s Mongolian Grill shows us how to create your own stir-fry with fresh, seasonal vegetables.

Classic stir-fry is a simple, healthy weeknight meal for families and you can create their own stir-fry bar with crisp and crunchy summer vegetables.

From Thai Basil Chicken made with seared chicken, Fresno peppers, green onions, pea pods, and cilantro tossed in Thai Basil lime sauce to Buddha’s Garden made with chicken or seared Tofu, carrots, red bell peppers, shaved brussels sprouts, green beans, mint and garlic tossed in coconut sweet chili sauce, BD’s Mongolian Grill has a number of customizable, creative combos to spotlight.

