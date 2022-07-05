ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Loramie, OH

Country Concert tickets sell out for the first time

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
PHOTOS: Country Concert 2017 Country Music fans gather at Fort Loramie's Hickory Hills Lake for the opening day of Country Concert 17 on Thursday, July 6. The three-day festival runs through Saturday, July 8. David A. Moodie, Contributing Photographer

FORT LORAMIE — For the first time in its 41-year history, Country Concert is officially sold out.

Organizers for the music festival, which takes place in Fort Loramie, announced on its website that tickets were sold out and would not be available at the gate.

News Center 7 called event organizers Tuesday and they confirmed that this will mark the first sellout in Country Concert’s history.

Last year’s event set an overall three-day attendance record.

Country Concert kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. Headliners for this year include Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn and Morgan Wallen.

More information on Country Concert and a full list of performers can be found here.

