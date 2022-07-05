ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

‘Paws in the Park’ Set for Saturday

By Contributed Article
eastridgenewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog owners in East Ridge seeking a space for their pets to run and interact with other four-legged friends now have that special place to go. On Saturday, July 9, the City of East Ridge Parks and Recreation Department will host “Paws...

www.eastridgenewsonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymix1041.com

The Digging Place – Grand Opening Saturday

Tracy Falls joined us on Mix Mornings to talk about The Digging Place. The Digging Place is a collection of shops that have moved from the former Flealand Flea Market that recently burned down. They will host several shops and a soon-to-be restaurant that will offer catering services. They are...
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO to Escort Large Equipment Transfer this Weekend

Beginning Saturday, July 9 – Monday, July 11, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be escorting three large industrial equipment transfers from Riverfront Parkway to the Gestamp manufacturing facility over a period of three days. The route (listed below) has been selected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation Super Load Division based on the weight of the transport, bridge capacities, the length of the trailer necessary to move the equipment, and height restrictions.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Ridge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
East Ridge, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
East Ridge, TN
East Ridge, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wutc.org

The Chambliss Conversations: The Transitional Living Program

This year, Chambliss Center for Children celebrates 150 years in the Chattanooga area - and here on “Scenic Roots,” we’re bringing you conversations about the story of Chambliss. The foster care program at Chambliss offers eight weeks of training for individuals and couples to become licensed foster...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mayor Kelly announces American Rescue Plan spending

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly has announced how he wants to spend federal American Rescue Plan funds. Chattanooga is getting $30 million. Mayor Kelly wants to use it to invest in 36 local initiatives that he ways should spur economic growth and close gaps in public health and education.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga To Open Application Process For Prospective Homeowners

Habitat of Greater Chattanooga is opening the application process to select future homeowners on Monday, July 11. The faith-based nonprofit housing organization has been making a difference in the lives of Chattanoogans since opening their doors in 1986. They are guided by the vision of building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of a decent and affordable home.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Paws#Parks And Recreation#City Hall#Recreation Department
WDEF

County Approves $1.5 Million for Emergency Services

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The County Commission has approved three point six million dollars in american Rescue Plan Funding to assist local programs and institutions such as the Tivoli Theatre and Girls Inc. A sum of one point five million dollars is going to certain volunteer fire departments and emergency...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Severe thunderstorm rolls through Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A CDOT report came in shortly after 3 p.m. concerning wires and trees down in Chattanooga, as well as various hazards and flooding. Wires were reported down just off Cummings Highway, while Market and Broad Streets had their share of initial hazards, as well. Other areas...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for July 12

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, July 12. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Tarek Baker – Theft of Property (2), Revoked DL, No Insurance, Registration Violation, Speeding, Possession Heroin/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl, Possession Klonopin/Resale. Jasmine Bell...
EAST RIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
eastridgenewsonline.com

TDOT Roadway Activity Report

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 North on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Search for missing person in water near Coolidge Park over

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. CFD says the man has been found and the search is over. CPD say they received a call of a person going into the water and not returning. Officers say they found personal belongings of a man along the Northshore. CPD says the search was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga residents ready for sales tax holidays

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Inflation continues to make budgets challenging for Americans all throughout the country. But here in Tennesee, residents of the Volunteer State will soon be enjoying a much-needed “holiday” to help a little at home. Residents are currently enjoying a sales tax holiday on gun...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Nashville Scene

Road to Ruin: The Fight Over a New Quarry in Grundy County

About a dozen planned or existing rock quarries in Tennessee have been recently opposed, and in some cases stopped, by coalitions of residents and local environmentalists. Residents don’t like the quarries’ explosions, noise, possible damage to wells and heavy truck traffic; environmentalists oppose the runoff of silts from crushed rock and sand that can clog local streams, harm sensitive wildlife and enter the water table to damage caves and groundwater.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
nomadlawyer.org

Calhoun: Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Calhoun, Georgia

Calhoun's rolling hills and Gordon County are rich in history and adventure. Take a step back in time 150 years to the Battle of Resaca, and you'll find the site of much of Sherman's most intense fighting. Follow the Trail of Tears' Cherokee Indians to see the beginning of the Trail of Tears.
CALHOUN, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 9

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Two juvenile females were arrested on outstanding Juvenile Court warrants (22-009640) Steven Wilson was arrested on an outstanding East Ridge Warrant (22-009644) 3100 Ringgold Rd (check hazard):. Caller reported an RV attempted to enter the tunnels going westbound...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Paying Tribute to Patrick Core’s Weather Career

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core is retiring after a 32+ year career at WDEF-TV. After working at the Weather Channel for a few years, Patrick started his local TV weatherman run in 1989, working mornings and weekends. He didn’t think it would be a lifetime choice, but...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Scammer attempts to trick Coffee County Farmer; Fails

We have a scam warning for area farmers. The scammer was using a legitimate website Cattle Exchange looking for victims. Tennessee Department of Agriculture says it happened during a proposed cattle sale with a person claiming to be in Arkansas. A farmer in Coffee County spoke with the alleged scammer, saw photos/video of the cattle, and settled on a price. The “seller” requested a deposit ($15k) which was transferred via wire. The rest would be paid upon delivery. The farmer says he realized something was off when only days later the alleged scammer wanted him to sign a contract and make payment in full before delivery. That’s when he called authorities. Investigators have been unable to contact the “seller” since and tracked the wire transfer to a bank outside of the United States.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy