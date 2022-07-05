ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Horse Shows Start for Summer 2022 Season

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
Even though Traverse City is flooded with National Cherry Festival-goers, it’s not the end of the travelers coming to town.

July 6 marks the first of Great Lakes Equestrian for the Traverse City Horse Shows this summer.

This is huge for the Traverse City community, economically these shows give so many businesses the necessary pad they need to make it through the off season.

We’ll be chatting with Trevor T’Kach with TC Tourism to hear how Cherry Fest is going and the excitement of the horse shows.

Their crews will be moving in towards the end of the week and the horses will be ready to compete in the Hunter Derby and Jumping competitions.

For more on this weekend’s competition and the rest of the Horse Shows this summer—click here.

