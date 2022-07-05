ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Human-caused damage responsible for killing over 140 trees at popular Colorado campground

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Mary Salen. File photo. (iStock)

Officials from the U.S. Forest Service have confirmed that more than 140 trees have been removed from Yeoman Park Campground, after being infected by fungus.

The campground was closed in July 2021 after several trees fell, according to a news release from the service. An investigation found that the trees that had damage like nails, carvings, and hatchet marks were weakened at the base by the fungus.

“Campers need to be aware that even seemingly small actions like hammering a nail into a tree can create an opening for fungus to enter and eventually kill the tree. We want to ensure we don’t lose any more trees in this campground," said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis in a news release.

On Tuesday, the service announced that the affected trees were successfully removed, and the campground is officially reopened.

“Removing that many large trees within a developed campground created challenges, but the contractor did an excellent job removing the trees without causing damage within this recreation site,” Veldhuis said. “This complex tree removal work would not have been possible without the support of the National Forest Foundation Ski Conservation Fund.”

Kathryn E. Cole
3d ago

Why do people have ‘leave their mark’ on everything??

