ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Report: 4 Pac-12 teams meeting with Big 12 about possible move

By Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KH2xT_0gVcvD0c00

Multiple reports indicate that the Big 12 is meeting with representatives of four Pac-12 schools — Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah — to discuss bringing them aboard.

Last year, the Big 12's top two brands Texas and Oklahoma announced they were bolting for the SEC, effective in 2025. Just last week the Pac-12's marquee draws, USC and UCLA, jumped the conference for the Big Ten, effective in 2024.

So what's next in college football roulette?

If the reports are true, the Big 12 might add to its members by taking from the Pac-12.

At the same time, ASU seems to prefer remaining in the Pac-12.

Athletic Director Ray Anderson just issued a statement on the latest happenings:

“ASU remains fully committed to the Pac-12 Conference. ASU continues to work closely with the other remaining conference members to advance the best interests of its student-athletes as well as to support the continued success of the conference itself.”

One of the biggest issues the Pac 12 has had is its poor media rights deal negotiated by previous commissioner Larry Scott, who left the conference a year ago with George Kliavkoff coming in as his successor. The Pac-12 reportedly distributed $344 million among its members in the 2021 fiscal year, while the Big Ten generated $680 million.

Perhaps in an attempt to calm the angst in the conference right now, the Pac-12 released a statement Tuesday saying it would immediately begin negotiations on its next TV contract, intending to go forward with at least its 10 remaining members, assuming those don't leave as well. The Pac-12's current deal with Fox and ESPN expires in 2024. Losing the lucrative Los Angeles market will, no doubt, have a major impact into what new deal the Pac-12 is able to negotiate.

Read more: Departures of UCLA, USC are seismic blow to Pac-12 Conference

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rw3vt_0gVcvD0c00

Arizona and Arizona State have both been members of the Pac-12 since 1978.  Colorado and Utah were the newest additions, coming over the last time the Pac-12 expanded from 10 to 12 teams in 2011.

Colorado, which fields teams in 17 sports, was part of the Big 12 from 1994 until it came over to the Pac-12.

The Buffaloes echoed the sentiment of their ASU counterparts.

A joint statement from CU Boulder Chancellor Dr. Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George read:

"CU Boulder supports the decision of the Pac-12 Board of Directors this morning to begin conference media rights negotiations.  We are committed to the Pac-12 Conference and look forward to being an active participant in those conversations. "

Utah, which has teams in 19 sports, was part of the Western Athletic Conference and later the Mountain West. The addition of Utah makes sense since it would give that conference a natural travel partner in BYU, which moves from independent status to a Big 12 member in 2023.

Reactions: Pac-12 Conference, leadership slammed amid USC, UCLA Big Ten negotiations news

The other option, which the Pac-12 had also announced it is pursuing, would be bringing in teams to replace those that have departed. San Diego State, which currently competes in the Mountain West, is the name that comes up most often. Not only would it give the Pac-12 a presence in Southern California again but that school traditionally fields strong teams in football and men's basketball, the money sports that are driving the college athletic realignment train.

Others that have come up include Boise State and UNLV and possibly SMU if the Pac-12 were to poach teams from the American Athletic Conference.

Related: Arizona schools to Big 12? Notre Dame joining Big Ten? Let's play College Football Bingo

Reach the reporter at Michelle.Gardner@gannett.com or 602 444-4783.  Follow her on Twitter @MGardnerSports.

Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Report: 4 Pac-12 teams meeting with Big 12 about possible move

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent in a series of shocking conference realignment moves. In the summer of 2021, Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC. This took the collegiate sports world by storm. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move. Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

No, Clemson, Florida State and more ACC teams aren’t negotiating with SEC

Social media was buzzing over Clemson, Florida State, UNC and Virginia allegedly fleeing the ACC for the SEC but the notion was quickly shot down. The college football, college basketball, and college sports world at large have been turned on its head in recent weeks, starting with USC and UCLA bolting for the Big Ten. That launched a firestorm of subsequent rumors about other programs, from the Pac-12 and otherwise, that could be the next to switch conferences (or, in Notre Dame’s case, join a conference for football).
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#College Football#Mountain West Conference#American Football#Sec#Usc#The Pac 12 Conference
SB Nation

3 ways the Pac-12 can save itself from going extinct

Here lies the Pac-12. Long live the Pac-12. Since last week’s announcement that USC and UCLA are leaving their home of nearly a century for the Big Ten in 2024, there has been a firehose of rumors regarding the remaining schools leaving the conference. Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Utah seem to have one foot out the door, and the Arizona schools are putting their jackets on.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
The Spun

Insider Names 1 Part Of Pac-12 That 'Wore' On USC

At a certain point earlier this offseason, the University of Southern California realized it was leaving money on the table by staying in the Pac-12. The Trojans are officially heading to the Big Ten in 2024. Why? It comes down to the money. According to reporting by Ryan Abraham of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

Schools the ACC Should Consider Adding

Conference realignment has been pushed into overdrive. Schools are hopping conferences, while leagues that arent the Big Ten and SEC are scrambling. The ACC is negotiating a cross-conference championship with the ACC, but also is having teams rumored to leave. They may need to add schools if some exit. Here are Schools the ACC should consider adding.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From Penn State To SEC Power

In April, four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes committed to Penn State. On July 7, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. After taking time to think about his options, Stoke decided that he wants to play college football at Florida. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 looks at 18, creating issues and an awesome conference name

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Detroit King 5-star QB Dante Moore to announce commitment on Friday

Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore will announce his commitment on Friday. The announcement will happen at Detroit King at noon and will be carried live on ESPN's SportsCenter. Moore has not named finalists, but Oregon leads on his 247Sports Crystal Ball with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Michigan and LSU...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star Nebraska OT Target Commits to Oklahoma

2023 four-star offensive tackle prospect Cayden Green has committed to Oklahoma. Nebraska was one of four finalists for Green. Missouri and LSU were also in the mix. Green is the second offensive line prospect that the Cornhuskers have missed out on in the past two days after Amir Herring committed to Michigan on Thursday. Green is the 12th-best offensive tackle in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports’s composite rankings. Green is the third top-100 player in the 2023 class to commit to the Sooners joining quarterback Jackson Arnold (32nd overall) and wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway (47th overall). Currently, Nebraska has added two offensive tackles in the 2023 class: Gunnar Gottula (No. 46 OT) and Brock Knutson (No. 66 OT).
NEBRASKA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA Coach of the Year dies at 81

A former NBA Coach of the Year has passed away, his old team announced. The Portland Trail Blazers said in a statement this week that their former head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. Schuler coached the Blazers for three seasons from 1986 to 1989 and earned...
PORTLAND, OR
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy