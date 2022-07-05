ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Individual enters mental health building and assaults staff in Iowa City; apartment building also evacuated

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa City Police responded to the 300 block of Southgate Ave for a report of an individual entering the building and...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Funeral procession set for fallen Coralville officer

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have released details in Sgt. John Williams’s funeral procession set to take place on Monday. Officials say that officers will escort Sgt. Williams from Grace Community Church in North Liberty to Gay and Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa CIty at approximately 11:30 am on July 11th.
CORALVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Man Threatens To Kill Self, Others With Homemade Bombs, Machete

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for assault twice in two days

An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City assault suspect reportedly made incendiary/explosive device

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa City Police responded to the 300 block of Southgate Ave for a report of an individual entering the building and assaulting staff members. Police say 23-year-old Nezzy Conway came into the building and began physically assaulting staff members. Upon responders’ arrival, he...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine officer receives ‘Life Saving Award’

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, 30 years to the day he began serving the community, a Muscatine Police officer was honored with the Life Saving Award. Lt. Jeff Jirak was honored with the award during the July 7th Muscatine City Council meeting. The award is given to an officer who, while acting within the scope of their duties, saves the life of another person.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

CRCSD will resume summer operation on Monday after “cybersecurity incident”, give no specific details over incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to an email to parents, The Cedar Rapids Community School District will resume summer operation on Monday, July 11. The email gives no specific information related to a week-long district closure after a “cybersecurity incident” announced on July 4. District Officials told TV9 legal counsel was advising the district to not comment on a situation leaving parents struggling for childcare and nonprofits organizing to serve meals.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders are one step closer to bringing a trolley system to Cedar Rapids. Monica Vernon and the Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District, or SSMID, has been pushing for a trolley route that would connect four local neighborhoods since 2014. It would go through downtown, New...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

No One Injured in Cedar Rapids Garage Fire

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- No one is injured after a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 11:30pm Thursday. The Fire Department says the roof of the garage was on fire, and the fire was quickly extinguished. There was no damage to the home.
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a woman on a plethora of theft-related charges. Police say an investigation into 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith began in November 2021 when authorities were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used with the intent to defraud. Officials say Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of multiple people from around the county.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused in forgery case

An Iowa City man wanted after a forgery incident in November has been taken into custody. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was approached by 23-year-old Eric Flowers of Davis Street, who told her that he needed to cash some checks but not having his own bank account to do so. Flowers allegedly offered the woman some money if she would help him.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Schools to resume summer activities next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District announced on Friday that their summer operations would resume on Monday. The District sent a message to parents and staff during the week that a cyber security incident occurred over the weekend that forced the district to cancel activities during the week while the incident was addressed and resolved.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
VINTON, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing Iowa woman found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in Lockridge, according to a news release. A search party consisting of members of the Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and citizens was able to locate the body of Doris Dian Crocker that evening.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

Towere Terrace NE to close for construction of I-380 interchange

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting July 11th, 2022, Tower Terrace Road NE will be closed between Center Point Road and Milburn Road. The road will close for construction of the new I-380 interchange. Work is expected to take approximately four months. For text alerts on road impacts, visit the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman says she lost mobility due to long-term COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 people ages 18 to 64 who were infected with COVID-19 will have a medical condition that might be due to COVID up to a year after testing positive, and it’s even worse for people 65 and older, with one out of four suffering from long-term COVID-19. “This is me on the 4th of July hanging out with friends,” said Shannon Ver Woert as she flipped through old photos.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

