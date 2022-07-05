ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Fort Pierce police arrest man wanted for 5 armed robberies

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1UiX_0gVctgTz00

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man wanted for five armed robberies in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce police arrested Kyle Sheppard following a traffic stop where officers learned that Sheppard was out past his curfew, violating his probation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that officers were able to connect Sheppard to multiple convenience store robberies throughout the Fort Pierce area.

According to police, a review of store videos showed Sheppard demanding money from the store clerk’s registers and fleeing the scene once the money was obtained.

Sheppard confessed to five robberies that occurred between May and July 1.

Police charged him with five counts of armed robbery and probation violation. He is currently being held in St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treasurecoast.com

FORT PIERCE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATES SHOOTING HOMICIDE

FORT PIERCE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATES SHOOTING HOMICIDE. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Fort Pierce Police are investing a shooting homicide. On 07/05/2021 at 11:26 p.m., Fort Pierce Police Officers responded to the 1200 Block of North 27th Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious 31-year-old male inside a Nissan SUV, suffering from a gunshot wound. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead. The Police Department is working to identify two black males of interest in this case. This is an active investigation.
FORT PIERCE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Melbourne police seek suspect in attempted bank robbery

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo bank near Melbourne Square Friday morning. The Melbourne Police Department shared surveillance pictures of the man, who officers said walked directly up to a clerk and demanded cash before running away when the employee immediately called for help.
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

Man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen SUV

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 47-year-old man who officials said stole a sports utility vehicle, then led deputies on a two-county chase before crashing, was arrested last week. Byron Reynard Harvey, of the 1800 block of Woodland Circle, Vero Beach, was charged with grand theft, fleeing and eluding a police officer and no valid driver’s license. Harvey was held Thursday at the Indian River County Jail on $21,000 bond.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Man accused of holding woman hostage at knifepoint shot by Florida deputy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man accused of holding a woman hostage at knifepoint was shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to a news release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, July 2, shortly before 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 22000 block of Lockspur Trail in unincorporated Boca Raton to perform a welfare check. At the scene, authorities reportedly heard a female victim screaming for help.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery#Armed Robberies
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian police charge woman who placed mother in freezer

A 64-year-old Sebastian woman was arrested Thursday, July 8, 2022, for failing to report the death of her mother, Marie Hoskins, and tampering with evidence, which is a felony. As Sebastian Daily previously reported, officers with the Sebastian Police Department located 93-year-old Marie Hoskins deceased inside a chest freezer after...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 12-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located a missing 12-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach. According to police, Tavaria Stanley was locate safely in Palm Beach County. Stanley was last seen around 9:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest First Terrace, Thursday.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Shores cop facing felony charges in domestic dispute

A now-former Indian River Shores Public Safety Department officer faces two felony charges and a first-degree misdemeanor in connection with what police say was a violent domestic dispute at a Brevard County hotel last week. Solomon “Joe” Parrish, 55, was arrested at his home in Sebastian after getting into an...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPTV West Palm Beach

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Tuesday evening inside a Port St. Lucie home, authorities said. The Port St. Lucie Police Department was called to a home in the 1700 block of Southwest Apache Avenue about 5:45 p.m. for a welfare check after a 911 caller received "concerning information" about two people who live at the property.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Three guns, over 211 lbs of drugs seized in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 200 pounds of drugs were seized in a drug bust in Palm Beach County, according to authorities. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it seized 182 grams of meth, 5 grams of percocet, 37 pounds of raw Marijuana, 164 pounds of THC edibles, 4 pounds of THC liquid, 6 pounds of THC wax, 3 guns, and $40,728.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Saturation Patrol Today In Unincorporated Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re driving in unincorporated Palm Beach County and you’re not wearing your seatbelt, don’t be surprised if you are stopped by police. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will be engaged in a saturation patrol for seatbelt violations at least through the morning. The targeted areas include West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach, and West Boynton Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Divers recover body of I-95 teen crash victim

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Divers with Martin County Fire Rescue pulled the body of a teenage driver from a retention pond off I-95, after his car went off the highway and sank. The Florida Highway Patrol said at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, the 2008 blue Infiniti G37 was...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy