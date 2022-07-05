Fort Pierce police arrest man wanted for 5 armed robberies

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man wanted for five armed robberies in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce police arrested Kyle Sheppard following a traffic stop where officers learned that Sheppard was out past his curfew, violating his probation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that officers were able to connect Sheppard to multiple convenience store robberies throughout the Fort Pierce area.

According to police, a review of store videos showed Sheppard demanding money from the store clerk’s registers and fleeing the scene once the money was obtained.

Sheppard confessed to five robberies that occurred between May and July 1.

Police charged him with five counts of armed robbery and probation violation. He is currently being held in St. Lucie County Jail without bond.