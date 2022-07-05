ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Rolling Stone lists Enquirer's Accused among 'best true-crime podcasts of all time'

By Amber Hunt, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIc37_0gVct9dN00

The Cincinnati Enquirer's award-winning podcast Accused has been praised as "thorough" and "gripping" by Rolling Stone magazine, which featured the show on a recent list touting the 25 best true-crime podcasts of all time.

Ranking alongside chart-busting podcasts such as Serial, Dirty John and Dr. Death, Accused was described by Rolling Stone as a program that "will keep you hooked."

"In the world of true crime, the unfortunate reality is that there are only a handful of cases that tend to get the most attention, which is why it's so refreshing to see reporters use the podcast boom to shine a light on older, less notorious cases," Rolling Stone wrote.

Accused is hosted by Enquirer journalist Amber Hunt, who reports the series with producer Amanda Rossmann. The Enquirer's Amy Wilson edits the project, while Phil Didion engineers the episodes.

Accused began in 2016 with a nine-episode season focusing on the 1978 slaying of 23-year-old Elizabeth Andes, who'd graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, just days before her boyfriend discovered her body. No one has been convicted in the case.

Accused has released three seasons since then, each focusing on a different case: the 1987 stabbing death of Retha Welch in Newport, Ky.; the mysterious disappearance of David Bocks from the Fernald uranium-processing plant in 1984, and the 1994 beating death of New Jersey native Rhoda Nathan, who was killed in her hotel room in Blue Ash, Ohio. The man convicted in Nathan's case is awaiting execution on Ohio's death row. A hearing is scheduled for August.

Rolling Stone wrote: "While these cases don't have as much notoriety as many of the other subjects on our list, Hunt's thorough reporting and gripping narration will keep you hooked regardless."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Rolling Stone lists Enquirer's Accused among 'best true-crime podcasts of all time'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
House Digest

The 3 Best States To Live In If You're Single

It's not a fun time to be an adult right now; inflation is skyrocketing at an all-time high everywhere, as is the cost of living, and global unemployment is a problem. In truth, it's becoming more and more difficult for people to find affordable resources and options for housing without being charged an arm and a leg. If you're single and on your own, this can seem like a stressful, maybe even lonely time, but it doesn't have to be, especially if you're looking for a partner. Whether you're single and ready to mingle or just looking for friends, there are several states specifically for the unpartnered, and some are better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy