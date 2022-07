Doylestown Health, recognizing that colonoscopy carries some fear and discomfort, recommends it anyway. It’s no secret that a colonoscopy isn’t the most pleasant way to pass the time: It’s embarrassing; the prep can be seen as unpleasant; a separate driver is required for the post-procedure commute; it involves sedation; the outcome may be bad news. Doylestown Health, however, confidently asserts that the procedure’s upsides eclipse all objections.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO