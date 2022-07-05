ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What's Going On With AMD Shares Today?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares closed 2.08% higher $75.20 Tuesday. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher Tuesday amid volatility in stocks as traders assess...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 100 Points Following Release Of Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, following the release of minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting, which suggest inflation remains the central bank's top priority. The country's central bank reiterated its prior intentions to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down. The Dow traded up...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Personal Income#Technology Companies
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Verizon Communications

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Verizon Communications VZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Verizon Communications. The company has an average price target of $53.17 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $44.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

what jobs will be in demand during a recession?

Some sectors will outperform when the economy is in a recession, as noted above. These sectors can also benefit from being considered essential industries during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the entry-level positions in these sectors include:. Health Care. Medical Records Processor. Medical Billing.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Do Fired Tesla Employees Love Or Hate Elon Musk?

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA surprised many with an announcement that it would reduce its workforce by 10%. CEO Elon Musk later clarified that the company would not freeze hiring, instead it was looking to cut salaried workers in some industries. With so much negativity around Tesla’s job cuts...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For July 7, 2022

Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 10.96% at $2.43. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 6.72% at $0.06. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.00% at $1.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.98% at $4.43. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.54% at $0.19. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Bitcoin Recovers As Blockchain Gaming Sees Huge Investment

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) finally saw some relief yesterday, topping out at around $22,500, as the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%. There is some renewed optimism that the worst of the liquidity crisis may be behind us after SBF’s re-assurance on Wednesday. The only Bitcoin bottom signal for me is persistent data showing us that inflation is convincingly inflecting down. This should result in the Federal Reserve becoming less aggressive with their monetary policy, and therefore provide confidence that the liquidity crisis in the crypto market is over.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alcoa

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alcoa. Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Bitcoin Could Be The Greatest Bull Market In History: Bloomberg Analyst

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization, could be the greatest bull market in history at a relatively discounted price to start the second half of 2022. That's according to Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone. With the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) nearing a similar drawdown as...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $21M In These 2 Crypto-Linked Stocks

As the market advanced on Wednesday, it was buying time again for Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management, which has a portfolio of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). What Happened: After buying a little under 7,000 Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares on Tuesday, Ark's flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, increased...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga Survey: How Many People Predict A US Economic Recession?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to more than 1,000 traders and investors as to how likely they view a...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Hold On To Your Wallet Following Fed Minutes

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee released its June meeting minutes, which suggest inflation remains the central bank's top priority. What Investors Need To Know: The Fed's language on the economy was relatively bullish given recent elevated fears of a U.S. recession. The Fed reiterated its previous intentions to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 22.0% to $0.18 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Inpixon's stock is 13.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 458.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. Diebold...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Riot Blockchain's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Riot Blockchain. Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Read Why Upstart Shares Are Plunging Today

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone downgraded Upstart Holdings Inc UPST to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. The move comes after the company lowered its second-quarter revenue outlook citing funding constraints due to a volatile macroeconomy. The company also took action to convert loans on its balance sheet...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for nVent Electric

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on nVent Electric NVT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
56K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy