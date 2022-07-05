What's Going On With AMD Shares Today?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) finally saw some relief yesterday, topping out at around $22,500, as the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%. There is some renewed optimism that the worst of the liquidity crisis may be behind us after SBF’s re-assurance on Wednesday. The only Bitcoin bottom signal for me is persistent data showing us that inflation is convincingly inflecting down. This should result in the Federal Reserve becoming less aggressive with their monetary policy, and therefore provide confidence that the liquidity crisis in the crypto market is over.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO