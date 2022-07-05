ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for July 6

By Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
It's July 6 and did anyone else struggle with returning back to work yesterday? (Those of you on vacation, don't worry, your time is coming.)

Yesterday we kicked off a look back at some of our most popular stories of the first half of 2022 with the five most read stories penned by Savana Dunning. Today we're going to make the switch to sports and the biggest action as covered by Steve Rogers.

If you've been to a high school field or hung around a court there's a good chance Steve is there, has been there or will be there soon.

Providing the most comprehensive, on-the-ground coverage of high school sports in Newport County, Steve has his pen ready to go regardless of the game.

With that in mind here's a look at the 5 most-read stories written by Stever Rogers so far this year.

• With the NBA Draft right around the corner, Steve checked to see if the hoop dreams of Portsmouth native Cole Swider would become a reality. While the consensus among predraft mock drafts was that he wouldn't be drafted, there was a hope based on a number of tryouts that he'd land some type of offer from an NBA team. (Spoiler alert: Swider signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.)

• With the high school lacrosse season heading into the playoffs, Steve caught up with the boys team at Portsmouth High School to talk about the daunting challenge of facing Rhode Island's dominant teams hailing from private schools. The consensus among those he talked to is summed up pretty well in this quote: “They go get beat up against other private schools and they beat up on us when we play them,” Portsmouth High senior midfielder Marcus Evans said. “It doesn’t seem fair. So the only thing you can do is play harder against them.”

• While the lacrosse team was taking its lumps, members of the Portsmouth High School Track & Field squads were doing a little dominating of their own. His story about Kaden Kluth and Morgan Casey finding success at the New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track & Field Championship at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Connecticut, captured not just their individual honors, but also where their efforts stood in school history.

• Still in Portsmouth, Steve's coverage of the girls lacrosse semifinals had people reading. Unexpectedly losing, Steve captured the comeback on the back of junior Ellie Skeels as the team made its way to the championship, which they won.

• Rounding out the top five is Steve's story about Salve Regina hockey player Seth Benson. Back on the ice after a severe shoulder injury and battle with cancer, with the cancer caught during a post-injury exam, Benson, at the time of the story, was tied for the team lead in plus-minus, and ranked second on the team in three categories: points, goals and game-winning goals.

Rise & Shine! is powered by Daily News subscribers, who make this newsletter possible.

Born today

Kevin Hart, 42 (Actor/Comedian)

50 Cent, 46 (Rapper)

George W. Bush, 75 (Former President)

Sylvester Stallone, 75 (Actor)

Dalai Lama, 86 (Religious leader)

Weather Report

