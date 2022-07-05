Inside The Secret Collections At The US Museum of Natural History (12 Pics)

The dinosaurs looked ready to tear each other apart. In 1897, the famed nature artist Charles R. Knight depicted a pair of carnivorous dinosaurs called “Laelaps” in deadly combat. Claws and teeth bared, these scaly reptiles were captured in mid-tussle—a very dynamic, warm-blooded interpretation of animals previously thought to be little different than big, tail-dragging lizards. But Knight’s vision of Leaping Laelaps was hardly the last word on the subject. Through the following century, and even into the 21st, paleontologists would argue with almost dinosaurian ferocity over whether these stupendous animals were more like mammals and birds or could be considered “cold-blooded” like lizards. Even in our present age of seemingly supercharged dinosaurs, there remains a great deal to uncover.

