Museums

Inside The Secret Collections At The US Museum of Natural History (12 Pics)

By Dan Edmund
buzznicked.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since I was a kid, I’ve loved going to museums. I’ve always loved history. My dad drilled it into me at a young age that if we do not learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. My dad loves war history, so he and I would sit down...

Related
Jax Hudur

The World's First Temple is Older than the Pyramids and the Stonehenge

A team of Turkish- American archaeologists has discovered the world’s first temple known to man in Gobekli Tepe, located in southeast Anatolia. Gobekli tepe in Turkish means pot belly. First discovered in a survey in 1963, excavations began in 1994–1995. By 1997, T- shaped 6meters high stone pillars built by neolithic communities 11500 years ago were unearthed.
Daily Mail

Archaeologists discover an ‘exceptional’ ancient Roman temple in the Netherlands where high-ranking soldiers went to thank their gods for keeping them alive

A complete and relatively intact ancient Roman temple has been discovered in the Netherlands. Archaeologists from the RAAP Archaeological Consultancy uncovered this and the ruins of another smaller temple at a site in Gelderland. Among the artefacts they found the remains of statues of deities, reliefs and painted plaster and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural History Museum#Smithsonian Museums#Pics
Smithonian

Paleontologists Are Still Puzzling Over Why Dinosaurs Ran Hot

The dinosaurs looked ready to tear each other apart. In 1897, the famed nature artist Charles R. Knight depicted a pair of carnivorous dinosaurs called “Laelaps” in deadly combat. Claws and teeth bared, these scaly reptiles were captured in mid-tussle—a very dynamic, warm-blooded interpretation of animals previously thought to be little different than big, tail-dragging lizards. But Knight’s vision of Leaping Laelaps was hardly the last word on the subject. Through the following century, and even into the 21st, paleontologists would argue with almost dinosaurian ferocity over whether these stupendous animals were more like mammals and birds or could be considered “cold-blooded” like lizards. Even in our present age of seemingly supercharged dinosaurs, there remains a great deal to uncover.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Vice

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Tomb Marker Cursing All Who Enter In Israel

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists discovered a warning from a man known as Jacob the Proselyte, who lived 1,800 years ago and really didn’t want you to mess with his grave. This ancient person, who took the name Yaakov Ha’Ger after converting to Judaism, had a creepy message scrawled across his tomb in blood-red Greek letters warning that “any who open this grave will be cursed," according to The Times of Israel.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Archaeologists Begin First-Ever Excavation of Tomb Linked to King Arthur

According to popular lore, Arthur’s Stone, a roughly 5,000-year-old tomb in the West Midlands of England, boasts ties to King Arthur, the mythical leader of Camelot. One legend holds that Arthur found a pebble in his shoe while marching to battle and threw it aside, at which point it grew in size out of “pride [at] having been touched by [him],” per Atlas Obscura. Another story suggests that Arthur clashed with a giant whose elbows left massive impressions in the earth when he fell in battle.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

A Rare 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Is Unearthed in the Netherlands: ‘A Beautiful Site’

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists in the Netherlands unearthed a Roman temple in the country’s Gelderland state, government officials announced in a statement earlier in June. The temple structure was relatively intact, according to the Dutch cultural heritage agency, and objects associated with it have already gone on view at the archaeology-focused Valkhof Museum in Nijmegen. The temple was found along the Roman Limes, the border line of the Roman Empire in the 2nd century CE, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site last year. At least two other temples were originally sited nearby, archaeologists said in the...
WORLD
Good News Network

Smells Like History: Academics Recreate the Lost Smells of Europe for Museums

Sometimes, the most powerful jolt of nostalgia one can feel is that which comes after picking up the scent of something iconic of one’s childhood. Now, scientists are using artificial intelligence (AI) to research past and present smells of Europe to identify and trace their link to language, places, cultural practices and emotions, taking this concept from the individual to the societal level.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

One of the Oldest Known Mosques in the World Was Recently Discovered in Israel

Click here to read the full article. A team of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an ancient mosque in the Bedouin settlement of Rahat, in the Negev desert, The Times of Israel reported last week. The archaeologists were able to date the mosque back to the seventh century by identifying the age of the ancient ceramics housed within its foundations. The mosque is thought to be 1,200 years old. “What is unique in our mosque is the proliferation of 7th-century ceramics on the site, making it one of the earliest mosques in the world,” archaeologist Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi, one of the Israel Antiquities...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Rise of the dinosaurs traced back to their adaptation to cold

Fossil hunters have traced the rise of the dinosaurs back to the freezing winters the beasts endured while roaming around the far north. Footprints of the animals and stone deposits from north-west China suggest dinosaurs became adapted to the cold in polar regions before a mass extinction event paved the way for their reign at the end of the Triassic.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Jars Retrieved From The Ocean Reveal The Secrets of Ancient Roman Wine

Locally sourced grapes and imported tar pitches may have been the norms for winemakers along the coast of Italy during the Roman period, according to jars recovered from the ocean near the harbor of San Felice Circeo. Three different wine jars, or amphorae, were recovered and analyzed, giving researchers a useful insight into the practices for producing wine in this particular region in 1–2 century BCE, part of the late Greco-Italic period. What makes the research particularly notable is that it combines some of the latest chemical analysis techniques with other approaches used in archaeobotany to discover more about these jars than...
DRINKS
International Business Times

76M-Year-Old T Rex Relative Dinosaur Fossil Skeleton Set To Be Auctioned Off For The First Time Ever

Sotheby's announced Tuesday that it will auction off a 76-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur skeleton that is nearly 10 feet in height and 22 feet in length. This "Gorgosaurus," who is a relative of a Tyrannosaurus rex, has an estimated presale price of around $5 million to $8 million. It will also be the first-ever of its type able to be owned. The other discovered Gorgosaurus fossils are kept in museums.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

A 76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton may sell for up to $8 million at auction. Paleontologists say high-profile sales make fossils less accessible to them.

