ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Numinus Wellness, Mind Medicine Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 13.88% at $0.20. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 13.21% at $0.66. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 12.85%...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$698 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nirvana Life Sciences: New License For Psychedelics' Speedy Delivery Method

Canada's Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. recently acquired a license for a novel delivery system for its psychedelics-based therapies currently in development. The company, which seeks to develop psychedelic therapeutic medicines including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse-prevention products, added this novel delivery system to its portfolio. The delivery system is destined for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with high bioavailability and rapid onset.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Allied, GH Research Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 6.75% at $0.95. Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 4.71% at $0.36. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.61% at $13.61. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 3.40% at $0.69. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed down 2.00% at $0.21. Biomind Labs BMNDF shares closed...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 8, 2022

State Street, FactSet partner on data (NYSE: STT) (NYSE: FDS) ING Ventures invested into OpenFin (NYSE: ING) UNO Digital Bank building over AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) JPM executives left for crypto space (NYSE: JPM) 👉 Interesting Reads:. Howard Marks discusses philosophy. ARK funds added $1.5B despite rout. Voyager situation’s sentiment...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sciences#Allied#Compass#Numinus Wellness Numif#Seelos Therapeutics#Gh Research Ghrs#Cmps#Cybin Cybn#Field Trip Health Ftrp#Bmndf
Benzinga

Looking At SoFi Technologies's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on SoFi Technologies SOFI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

ATE.TO: Phase 2 Post-Operative Pain Program to Initiate in Calendar 4Q22…

Phase 2 Post-Operative Pain Program to Initiate in Calendar 4Q22. Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. ATBPF ATE is developing otenaproxesul as a solution to the dose-related gastrointestinal (GI) side effects associated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). It uses naproxen as a base molecule with a hydrogen sulfide moiety covalently attached. Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is an important gasotransmitter, which is a gas that serves as an important signaling molecule in the body.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Filament Begins First Ever FDA-Approved Clinical Trial On Naturally-Derived Psychedelic Drugs

Clinical-stage natural psychedelics company Filament Health Corp. FLHLF announced it will start providing patients with doses of the first FDA-approved study directly administering psilocin and psilocybin derived from mushrooms, as opposed to manufactured synthetic substances. The phase 1 clinical trial, to be conducted at the University of California San Francisco's...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

ICYMI: THCV - The Rare Cannabinoid That'll Conquer The Industry

This article was originally published in November 2020. Now that one-third of Americans live in a state where recreational cannabis is legal, there’s a booming demand for cannabinoids—the compounds found in the cannabis plant. The most well-known cannabinoids are CBD and THC, but there are actually over 100 known cannabinoids. Many of these cannabinoids have even stronger health benefits than CBD but, up until recently, they have been difficult to produce because they only exist in trace amounts.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
56K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy